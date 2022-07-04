The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Virgo entering Libra, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your passion for making money gets a boost but that does not mean earning money will necessarily be easier to do. With Mars entering the earthy energy of Taurus, expect to put in more effort to get the same results this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars is entering your sign, Taurus, which can mean you feel your desires more readily now. You're much more in tune with your needs and wants, and if you have struggled with procrastination, that can change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to let go of the past, Gemini. Holding a grudge over monetary mistakes is likely when Mars is in your enemy sector. You can learn a lot from learning the elegant art of detaching. It does not make certain situations right, but detachment can make the situation easier for you on an emotional level.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's easy to argue about things for no particular reason when you are not on the same page with your friends. Wave the white flag of surrender when you see the right opportunity. Some matters are not worth losing a friendship over.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You come back from the long weekend ready to get to work this week. When it comes to fresh ideas, motivation and drive to get your work done, you are ready to make waves and command attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Why argue over philosophical matters? There's no reason to get into topics like politics or religion today if you can avoid it. These are touchy subjects that can lead to disagreements when with family or friends who hold differing opinions or beliefs. Stick to saver topics of discussion today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is a great day for channeling your passion for people and using your energy to help others, especially people who depend on you. From giving money to help a friend or loved one out financially, you are situated in such a way that your help is not only timely but it makes you feel good inside, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you weren't planning on falling in love, you might find it hard to resist someone who easily gets under your skin and into your heart. Today you are open to the possibilities, and a passionate, hot summer romance could be around the corner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A cleaning spree and getting things organized can be all that you think about today. Even if you're not usually a Type A personality, you may find structuring things and putting your life back into order a priority item.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When it comes to finding that drive to succeed, you're not only happy to work, but your desire to take over the world in the name of success is deeply felt. Today can become the starting point of maturity and serious study. You are driven to get things done and to pour yourself into a new project.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family problems can arise this week, and it can all start with a small disagreement between adults who hold a lot of influence in your home. Remember that listening can be a helpful strategy for seeing how to make things flow without creating additional tensions that are unnecessary.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Soft words help you to avoid angry or contentious situations when Mars is in Taurus. You will want to treat others with kindness and search for ways to connect on neutral ground that gives everyone an opportunity to feel good about being together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.