Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 05, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Magician
You are smart and sassy today, Aries. So when you are feeling unresourceful or as though you cannot win no matter what, go back to the drawing board and try again. You've got this.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
When a problem comes out of the blue, don't feel guilty. There was little you could do to plan for this situation. You'll have to roll with it and go with the flow instead. Soon, these dark clouds will pass you by.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
You are an eternal optimist, and there's nothing wrong with that. Great things are coming to you. You can feel it down to your bones, and there's no reason for you to allow cynism to rain on your parade. Good vibes only.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Death, reversed
What seemed to have ended returns to life. Your ex that you thought would never reach out again is finally coming to their sense. They miss you and now they are going to want you back. It's the right time.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
You are completely over that temptation you once thought you could never beat. It feels good to kick a bad habit. You have been working so hard to get over this problem, and now, look at you ... all the way to the other side.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
You experienced a betrayal and your heart still hurts every time you think of it. It was unfair to have a person you trusted stab you in the back. Revenge is not for you because you're better than that, but that does not mean you're not angry or still hoping karma does what it's suppose to do.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
You have to manage your time and make things work when the timing is right. You may not like all the effort you need to put into this project, but the end result is going to be so worth it.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Star, reversed
You have to keep certain things to yourself. There are times when you have to share your wisdom with others. Right now, you're still learning the lessons. It's too soon to say what you are going through. Your experiences are too new and too raw.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed
It's time to let go of this situation and move on to bigger and better things. You've tried to fight and win but to no avail. Now it's time to count your losses and move on to where you belong and will succeed, perhaps, effortlessly.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Moon, reversed
You discover who it is you can trust. You have been suspicious so you were checking to see who you needed to put on your radar. This person has your back, and you have theirs. it's a perfect relationship for you to build on.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
You're thinking too much and it's causing some confusion. Go with the flow. You can take things one moment at a time. You don't need to be so consumed with the what-ifs. Right now, live in the moment.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Creativity costs money and it also requires sacrifice. You have to be willing to carve out a time and schedule to do the things you love. How will your hobby ever grow for you if you don't make the time investment? This is also an investment in yourself.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.