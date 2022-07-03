Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 4, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, July 4, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is complicated today. You are torn between two things you want and both you can have.

How complex! Now you get to decide which one you want to be with. The choice is yours, Aries. Lucky you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have to put your guards back up, Taurus. You've been too trusting and now it's time for you to wisen up and pull back a bit.

Let the person you have hopes to be good earn your trust. You deserve this.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pray. When you feel lost and confused there's no problem in asking the universe or the powers that be to work on your behalf.

The door is open for you. All you have to do is step right in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your instincts. What makes you such an incredible leader is your soft and caring heart.

People love to follow people who love them, and that's what makes you so special.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Temperance

Are you worrying too much? Sometimes worry is a sign that you need to let go and allow things to happen naturally.

Go do something else that brings you peace of mind. Watch how this problem finds a way to solve itself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

There's something that needed to come to a close and now it's over. You are going to be sad, which is normal. But, soon comes joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Yes, you are old school sometimes. But today, you may find it more beneficial to try something new. Give it a go and see how it works.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Make good choices, Scorpio. There's temptation everywhere, but when you see the writing on the wall and know something isn't good for you, it's best to call it quits and take your energy elsewhere.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reverse

You dodged a bullet. You almost fell in love with someone who wasn't right for you.

Now that you see them for who they truly are, aren't you glad you didn't put in more effort?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are learning to listen and to follow your heart. When the universe speaks to your spirit, it's never wrong to listen to what it says. This is the way to your ultimate happiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reverse

Things aren't always fair. We discover that the law of the land does not always work in the way we think it ought to do.

And, that's why it's so important to be vocal and to be part of the winds of change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have a lot of inner courage and strength and sometimes it comes out as anger.

When you feel upset over a matter, ask yourself why. Explore your emotions, no matter how complicated they are, today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.