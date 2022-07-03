The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday July 4, 2022

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, July 4, 2022, and here is what's happening for Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Today we have a lineup of transits that may help us, or hinder us, depending on how we receive them. We are looking at a very special transit called Pallas in Gemini, and its influence is very precise: it affects those of us who communicate well with words.

This is a shout-out to writers and public speakers. While this transit is supportive of those who have a way with words, what may mess this up a bit is that Pallas in Gemini is working in tandem with the Moon trine Uranus, which is like telling the communicator to work without a pen, or computer, or a reader. We are all creative today, and yet, no one is listening.

This may also reflect the falseness of the day itself, as this day is known as 'Independence Day', generally a day for celebration.

Very few people will feel celebratory on this day, however, as many of us feel downtrodden and hurt by what's going on in the country that prides itself on 'freedom for all'.

What makes this day a rough day is that the fireworks that we will see in the evening sky will represent pain and repression for so many of us.

Many of us will want to rebel on this day, rather than join in on the festivities. What we used to love — our barbecues and our family get-togethers, our ability to kick back and get into the holiday spirit will be tainted by thought; we don't feel free. We don't feel safe.

We do not feel optimistic. July 4 is the day when millions of people feel robbed of their rights, and this whole 'show' is nothing but a band-aid that temporarily covers up an ugliness so profound that many of us would rather not look.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscope on Monday, July 4, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You choose to feel fierce and negatively charged today; yes, it's your choice. You're not into going with the flow and you know that this may end up with you feeling pretty foul. You feel rebellious and stubborn today and you figure that you'll probably offend someone during the day, but do you care?

No. You aren't out to make enemies, but you don't care if you do. You feel your voice has been robbed and that someone other than you is trying to run your life. That's not the Aries way, is it? Oh no.

While you might be symbolically ramming your head into a wall, you'd rather do that than obey someone else's idea of what you're supposed to do, whatever the consequences may be. You will hurt yourself just to know that it's YOU causing yourself the pain, rather than someone else. You do NOT want to be controlled.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's going to be your main crux today is that you will feel like expounding your rebellious ideas to your July 4th friends and family, only to find out that no one cares or worse, agrees with you. You don't like the feeling of being all alone with your 'cause' and it angers the living daylights out of you that everyone around you seems so unconscious; were they always this way, or has apathy just become the norm?

With nothing to do today but sit around a barbecue and drink beer, you'll wonder what the heck everyone is so calm and easy-going about. You certainly didn't catch that train when you woke up this morning. How is it that everyone around you seems to be so happy in their ignorance? This bothers you deeply on this day, as you simply cannot understand what motivates their joyful blindness.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As someone who has always stood up for the little person, you will wonder why this day holds people in such sway. It's as if everyone around you has made a conscious decision to ignore reality and just get into the planned and expected holiday spirit. So what? A day off, big deal does this really give us cause to celebrate, what with the world as it is, today?

Your feeling of righteous indignation will be stronger than your need to clamp it down and you will explode today, Capricorn. Your friends and family know this about you; you're not here to just take it, simply because someone else decides to give it.

You are no one's slave and no one's indentured servant. You belong to no one, certainly not a country that works hard to enslave you. You might not be anyone's favorite person today, Capricorn, but that only means you need to find new friends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.