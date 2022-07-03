The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During The Moon Sextile Mercury On Monday, July 4, 2022

Because we are about to feel the positive vibe of Moon sextile Mercury, we may get so caught up in our sense of power that we might miss some of the more important details.

For instance, this is when we fall in love; that initial rush is so good that we pat ourselves on the back for being so lucky, and yet we miss the obvious downside; they are not the right person for us.

However, we won't be able to see that because we will be so wrapped up in this infatuation. In other words, during Moon sextile Mercury, we won't be able to see the forest for the trees.

Moon sextile Mercury is wonderful for feeling like we belong; it's the kind of transit that makes us think we're making the right moves and that all we do is in harmony with the universe.

And if we do feel that way, we'd be right — to a degree, but what we aren't considering is that this is what we feel now, and that feeling depends on an illusion of love. Once reality kicks in, and it will, we will be shown an entirely different picture. It looks like our perfect love is just a person, after all. What a downer!

Life is for living, meaning we need to accumulate experiences to learn and grow. July 4 may be the day that brings on one of those growth sessions, as many of us won't be able to tell the difference between love and real life.

We will fall in love with the wrong person, and what makes them 'wrong'? We expected them to be otherwise, and now we're dealing with our disappointment.

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during the Moon sextile Mercury on Monday, July 4, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a good reason that you will be falling for the wrong person during Moon sextile Mercury, and that's because you have been desperate to fall in love and now you're at the point where you'll settle for anyone. You've convinced yourself that this new person is as good as you can get, so you let them into your life.

You place the highest expectations on them, and because Moon sextile Mercury is such a vehicle for truth-revealing, you end up knowing in your heart that this person is the wrong one for you. What will you do?

Will you throw them out and then start the process up once more, in the same fashion? Or, will you work with this person to see if you can compromise and perhaps transform the relationship into something good? You can do this if you try, Libra.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What lets you know that you've fallen in love with the wrong person is the idea that you have extremely high standards, and during a moment of blindness, you seemingly started to believe they met your standards.

With Moon sextile Mercury as your guide, today, you will conclude that this person is not the right one for you and that you absolutely have to do something about it. Being that you are also an incredibly strong-willed person, you will do something about it, and it will end your grief.

This isn't a huge thing, Aquarius; you roll with the punches, and this faux-partner of yours will have to roll with them as well. You aren't about to stay stuck in a life that you've come to recognize as a mistake. But that's its beauty: it's just a mistake.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's easy for you to get caught up in the hype of a new relationship. You've done it before and you'll do it again. You weren't even sure you wanted to fall in love, and yet, silly you — there you went, falling in love all over again.

You feel foolish, but you're not the person who puts themselves down over stuff like this. You are responding to the call of Moon sextile Mercury, which lets you feel confident in your own moves especially if those moves are away from the person you've mistakenly tied yourself down to.

OK, so you made a mistake; you fell in love with the wrong person, but you are still free, viable, and able to get yourself into a better situation. You don't need this person, but you'll respectfully decline any further connection to them. Once you caught on to the idea that they really weren't right for you, you fell out of love with them. You're not cold, you're just self-respecting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.