Let's clear something up right at the top; rough weeks are not continuously rough. There will be ups and downs, and certain zodiac signs will feel them more than others.

But it's not as if we're about to plummet into the mouth of a volcano. We will, however, have many experiences this week that could potentially uproot us from situations that needed change.

This week will have us 'feeling it' so that we can heal it. But keep in mind: healing is coming. It is inevitable.

This week has many transits in store for us, but the stand-outs, in terms of 'feel it to heal it' will come to us in the form of Moon trine Uranus on the 4th, Mercury sextile Mars on the 5th, Moon trine Saturn and Moon square Pluto on the 6th, and Moon opposition Uranus, on the 9th.

Remember these days as these are the times when we may receive the most intense lessons. Pay attention to what's going on around you during these transits, and do your best to detach just enough to learn the lessons that are there for you.

It's most important that during this week, we try to stand back and witness whatever pain comes up for us. If we can feel the detached witness, we may be able to place a value on the negativity we feel. Is it worth that much effort? Is it doing us any good at all? What can we do to feel less pain?

These are the questions we need to ask ourselves during this week. Some will be able to grasp the idea of detaching for the purpose of witnessing our lives in action, and some will get caught up in the illusion that this is all we have.

There may be rough moments, but we can combat those moments with the knowledge that we are responsible for our own perception; we can change our view and thus change our lives.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, July 4 - 10, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is not as rough a week as you might think, Taurus, but you will feel the pain of certain realizations as they hit you hard. There's one major topic in your mind, and you feel it's pressing so hard on you that you can't ignore it, and that is that you have to 'grow up.'

It doesn't matter what your age is; something is going to happen to you this week that's going to bring the idea of taking responsibility into your world as a serious matter.

You'd love to think you could get away with it — whatever 'it' is — for the rest of your life, but life doesn't work that way. We all have to pay our dues and put in our share, and as we get older, we come to recognize that nothing changes in this regard.

This week has you facing yourself in the mirror, knowing that things must change or they will slowly start to rot. You are not stagnant, but you have been lazy, and now it's time to shake that off for good.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you an enlightened sense of change; something is going on inside you, and you feel it very acutely this week. You are starting to look at your 'old self' as someone who doesn't grow, who stays in pain for way too long, and identifies with it as if it was your entire life.

You get this, and it all hits you like the process of birth. It's hard, and it's painful, but if you don't find your way out of this mental anguish, you'll explode.

And being that 'exploding' isn't a reality, you will have to live with your nonstop emotional pain. Knowing this is your first step to healing your life.

You may go over and over again the steps that lead to your feelings of despair, but enough is enough, Sagittarius. It's time for you to step aside and let your pain go.

You no longer believe in it as if it were some kind of religion; this week brings you the ultimate trial by fire, and it's a good thing. Use this energy to heal.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You tend to think of rough weeks as those spent in physical pain, and while there will be none of that during this particular week, you will feel the threat of someone challenging your beliefs.

This will be the onset of psychological pain, as you were not expecting to be doubted or questioned. You've come a long way on your journey, and you're pretty set in your ways. You will meet someone who is clearheaded and spiritual during the week, and they might show you the mirror, so to speak.

When you look at yourself, you'll hear their words, and you'll vehemently disagree with what they say until you let your ego dissolve and really take what they have to offer as advice, not an attack.

This person offers you another way to see your present situation, and you've become so attached to your own viewpoint that their words stick with you. You will feel unnerved, but this is good: they made you think, and who knows where that will lead? It might be a good thing, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.