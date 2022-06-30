The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 1, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 01, 2022.

Aries

Love is an investment of time, Aries. When you are looking for love, what you really want is a partner you can grow with and learn from.

Today, as you navigate the landscape of your romantic life, define what you want and need in another person. Think high quality.

Taurus

Taurus, sometimes you just have to believe in love even if you've been brokenhearted before.

There's no other way. Your options are to give up or allow yourself to learn, grow and believe that things will work out next time around. That you're going to be the right person for the person who is right for you.

Gemini

Gemini, when you listen to your heart everything starts to become clear. You have a lot of confusion going on right now. You may not have all the answers.

You may not even know what the future will bring. But what you can understand and know clearly, beyond any doubt, is how you feel in this moment. Let your heart be a light that guides your future actions.

Cancer

Cancer, there's no shame in being who you truly are. You can share yourself, your thoughts and your feelings as plainly as you feel comfortable doing.

Watch who accepts you for who you are. If this displeases a person, then this could be a sign that things are headed toward a change. So prepare for it.

Leo

Leo, focus on your healing. When you fall in love, it's a magical experience, but then the hard work starts to manifest and you can quickly feel lost and wonder what happened.

When you feel like things are beginning to change and all your raw places are being touched, take this relationship one moment at a time and tune in. Love sometimes works as a mirror and you're seeing things within yourself that need tending to.

Virgo

Virgo, of course, there are flaws in your partner, and you have some too. Today's lesson in love is about gratitude for the goodness you also both possess.

When you start the day thankful for the little things, problems begin to feel more manageable. Even in the middle of problems, there's a lesson that is worthy of being thankful for too.

Libra

Libra, true love never dies, and when you find yourself separated from time and space from the person you love, take comfort in knowing that people often come back together after years of searching elsewhere.

There can be a reason why you broke up right now, and it might be so that you can find each other in better places one day in the future.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it's OK not to know all the answers. It's part of the path in love where you feel self-doubt and question everything.

It's hardest when these moments come after you were once so sure about your relationship. This may feel rocky to you and even alarming, but it's all part of deciding if this relationship is what you truly want.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, love has an amazing healing effect on people who feel broken inside.

You may feel terrified at times to think that you've met someone who will be your person, and wonder if they will leave you one day.

They might, but the point of this moment is that you are experiencing a nirvana that helps you to see how beautiful life can be.

Capricorn

Capricorn, don't you want to fall in love with someone who will also be your best friend? You may be rushing into dating thinking that you want to find someone you like, right now.

These things take time, and the type of true love you're looking for is one that happens between two people who are compatible in more ways than one.

Aquarius

Aquarius, learning to be romantic is like exercising a muscle. You have to do a little bit each day and try new ways to grow stronger.

You might reach a plateau and you may not see results. So, when these moments happen, it's time to change things up a bit and try something new.

Pisces

Pisces, use your imagination when it comes to love. It's so easy to find little ways to show your care and endearment for a person.

You can leave little notes around the house or find unique ways to show your care and concern. You don't have to do things differently all the time, but every once in a while change can be nice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.