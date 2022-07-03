The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 4, 2022  

As the United States prepares to celebrate its independence today, the energies are supporting all types of social activities.

The Moon will be in Virgo all day which is not a sign necessarily known for just wanting a good time, but it does support creating positive interactions with those that you care about.

At times this can be an energy of self-sacrifice, but today it will help everyone be able to put differences aside and enjoy their time together as making the most of the moment will rise above any difficulties or disagreements that have previously occurred.

Early on the Cancer Sun connects with the Virgo Moon helping to even the playing field of anything that has caused disruption lately and will encourage you to seek out the support and connection of friends and family.

This will help you enjoy what you can about those close to you, instead of only focusing on what bothers you or what you do not feel in alignment with.

During this shift, it is a wonderful time to focus on having fun and creating memories with those that you consider family or friends.

Cancer is the sign of the home, while Virgo can lend a healing energy, together the Sun and Moon will create an environment that can be more about enjoying life rather than worrying about what has or even will happen in the future.

Asteroid Pallas, the ruler of wisdom, enters Gemini today helping with diplomacy and understanding in the words that you speak and write.

This will assist too in creating an environment where socializing or even celebrating the 4th of July will be fun and joy and not lead to any big family or friend dramas.

It does not mean that things will cease to bother you or be an issue if more serious, but you and those around you will be able to stave it off for another and instead simply enjoy the time that you have together.

The evening hours bring a connection between the Virgo Moon and Uranus in Taurus.

This could lead to some exciting and unexpected events, just make sure that you are being safe and even mindful of not overeating, which can happen on a holiday as Virgo rules the digestive system making you more susceptible to sickness.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 4, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today the Moon is in your sign all day while it forms connections to the Sun in Cancer, Venus in Gemini, and Uranus in Taurus. It is a perfect day for you to tune into the best possible feelings that you have and build upon them. Everything may not be perfect, and it could be that you must make the conscious effort to put things off for another day that need to be discussed or figured out, but it does not mean that you cannot enjoy today.

Make sure that you do not self-sacrifice yourself today and bring a healthy balance of doing what feels good for you and those around you. Whether that means not staying if certain gatherings or even ducking out early to go home alone, it is an opportunity to enjoy yourself as much as you can while still tending to your own needs.

Connections with family and friends should feel easier today, especially if there has been tension around. Instead of feeling like the problem is being glossed over or not attended to, recognize that there is a time and place for everything and that today would be better spent just enjoying time together rather than trying to find the underlying cause of something. You will be in touch with your feelings and desires which will help you not only have a beautiful day ahead, but also make the most of any celebrations you have today as well.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For you today may take on a more romantic feel than it will for others. With the Moon in Virgo today connecting you to your romantic relationship and love, it may be a great day to get some quality time in with your current or prospective partner.

While the Moon is in Virgo throwing focus on this area of your life, it will connect with the Sun in Cancer, Venus in Gemini, and Uranus in Taurus. There may be some surprises in store that help you see there is more than one possibility of love or even one way of being in a relationship together.

If there have been any challenges lately in your relationship, those should feel less important than the love that you have for each other which will allow you to have a carefree day. This is a lesson on making sure that no matter how long you have been with your partner or what will eventually need to be discussed, you never let anything become bigger than your love for one another.

Today may also inspire you to think about your relationship in a unique way, providing more space and independence in the connection. If single, then it may be that you end the evening in the arms of someone new and exciting. While everyone else is celebrating the independence of the nation, it just may be the perfect day to celebrate your own.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Like Pisces, there may be a romantic aura thrown over today’s activities which will help re-establish an important connection in your life. Venus is currently in Gemini as it unites with the Virgo Moon which lights up your love life. Gemini points to options in your romantic life and the decisions and choices that must be made because of that.

As a Sagittarius, you are acutely aware of the significance of who you chose to spend your life with and what that brings to your overall experience. Many times, the importance of that person can be underestimated, however, you always are aware that the person you chose to be with romantically can determine what your life ends up becoming today.

As much as you may want to keep things light and casual today, you may be called to show up for more intense moments with a partner or prospective partner today. Do not be afraid to speak your mind or even heart as Pallas, the asteroid of wisdom moves into Gemini today as well which means that the truth of your romantic desires and choices will not only be felt but also can be communicated in a straightforward way today. It may be that much of this is about how you chose to divide up your time as it may serve as that reminder that you have to be available for love as much as anything else in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.