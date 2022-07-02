Summertime and the living are easy ... and the loving is even better!

Three zodiac signs will get to benefit from that lucky love as their zodiac signs will be majorly influenced by a couple of, believe it or not, trouble-making transits, such as Mercury trine Saturn and Mercury square Neptune.

So, how do these transits bring good fortune if their 'nature' is to create chaos or havoc?

Sometimes when we are confronted with adversity, the strongest of us leap to the challenge, and we transmute what is negative into what is positive.

It happens all the time; people get anxious and tired of their situations, so much so that they feel like they're going to lose their minds over it.

And then, that 'click' happens; we suddenly see the light. Corny sounding, yes, but still, nothing to balk about. If we are fortunate enough to see the upside to a potentially bad situation, then the only logical next step is to act on it. And that is what many of us will be doing on July 2, 2022.

If we are faced with a romantic situation that demands we pay attention to it, then we best do just that. And during this time, we will be facing certain aspects of our romantic partnerships that need serious attention.

What we might fear — confrontation, revealing secrets, honesty — may be exactly what we need in order to get over them once and for all. As they say, in order to get TO it, we have to go THROUGH it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, July 2, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being who you are, you like to know what's going on in your relationship. You're not the kind of person who takes things at face value, especially when you believe there's something going on and it needs your attention.

Because you are nervy and desire this kind of balance, you will approach your partner today with a question that's been inside you for a long time.

You need to know the answer and only they can deliver ... and, as it just happens to be, you will hear good news.

You will come to understand that all you just went through was your own mind playing games on you, with a little help from Mercury trine Saturn at that. Today is a lucky day for you in terms of love and relationship because you and your loved one will get to be upfront and honest with each other. (And yes, that's a very good thing!)

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes this day feel so good is that the ice is about to be broken, between you and your mate. You'd have an issue come up and it's been both disturbing and challenging; you weren't sure if this was the beginning of the end or just another relationship hurdle to boost yourself over.

What turns out is that on this day, you find it very easy to speak up and say what's on your mind.

What's helpful here is that your partner feels the same, and so with this as your power, communication will save the day. No more secrets no more lies ... all you want is to be able to trust your person, and they feel the same.

Perhaps in the past, you've both given each other good reason to feel doubtful, but that was then and this is now. You've both 'grown up' within the relationship and today is a good day to recognize this.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Communication has never intimidated you, and that has also become part of your problem, at times, Sagittarius. You are so into the truth that you tend to 'tell it like it is' when people don't exactly want to know.

With Mercury trine Saturn as your main influence today, you'll be doing more of that, and the ear that you'll be speaking into is that of your loved one, your romantic partner.

Sometimes, you just vent, and sometimes you actually become aggressive and even nasty ... what today is going to bring you, in terms of lucky love, is a confrontation with your lover.

They will listen to you, oh yes, but they, too, have something to tell you, and as soon as you get a load of what's on their mind, you'll be astonished by their honesty ... and you'll LOVE it.

Maybe that's what you needed all along: someone who acts exactly as you do! Hey, in the long run, truth is truth, and it can never do anything but be a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.