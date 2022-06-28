If you never knew the feeling of being lucky in love before today, hang on tight because you're about to get an express tour. We are in such luck today, romantically, as Venus sextile Jupiter during the New Moon in Cancer.

That means love is on the brain, and it's all we can think of. Not to mention that we have the elaborate transits of Moon square Jupiter, which will jumpstart our hearts, and the Sun square Jupiter, which is going to make us see it all as beautiful. This is the kind of day where we can't go wrong in love and romance.

New Moon energy lets us know that we have the potential to take our love lives all the way to the stars if we so choose, and with that brilliant, golden sun energy, we can see nothing but good times ahead.

And it's that kind of day; a 'good times' day. We love our mates, we feel good about being in a relationship with them, and we carry with us a general feeling of contentment.

With Venus being so 'in our faces' we might even have a hard time NOT thinking about love today. All that expansive energy mixed with that intense ardor and love makes for a fantastic day in love.

If your zodiac sign is mentioned below, then you might want to take advantage of this day by acting on it, as in ... show your love how you feel by bringing home a gift, making them their favorite dinner, or taking them out to their favorite restaurant. Why? Just because.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, June 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the past, you've thought of love as a leap of faith, something you have to take a chance on to experience... though trusting in it is something you haven't quite accepted yet. During Venus sextile Jupiter, things change in that department, Gemini, as you feel safer than usual.

Today brings about a change in you, and that change is positive.

You aren't feeling as defensive as you usually do, and while trust isn't your natural default, you're starting to feel so good around your partner that you think you might just be starting out your journey in trust.

WOW, the idea of finally letting your guard down and just being vulnerable is both exciting and scary to you. But today, the fear doesn't hold you back, in fact, it propels you. You are tired of holding your own self back, and so, today, you let go. Give it up and get it all. Ironic how that works.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Venus sextile Jupiter opens up the doors to your heart and lets you know that today is going to be a great day. If you have plans to spend quality time with the person you are with, then don't hold back; go for the expensive restaurant and the lavishing of gifts.

Your person has been waiting for you to respond to them, and while they do have patience, it really would be nice and thoughtful of you to pay them the attention they require.

Today, they no longer come across as 'needy' to you; now, you see them for who they are — someone who loves you and has patiently waited for you to open your eyes and SEE them.

Let the love you feel permeate your entire world, Capricorn. Don't hold back. Look at the person who is right in front of your eyes and show them all the love you have in your heart for them. The universe supports your efforts.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Looks like you have got yourself one lucky-in-love day today, Aquarius, and this sure does come at the right time. You and your partner have had a few squabbles over the last few days; it's only human. Couples have their ups and downs. Fortunately, we're looking at a day filled with 'ups' only, and that's going to feel like a vacation.

Get ready to fall even deeper in love with the person you are presently with, as Venus sextile Jupiter expands on that love energy and renews your feelings towards this person. As mentioned, this is a fabulous day to exchange gifts and fun ideas.

Spend money like there's no tomorrow because, hey, it's only money, and sometimes money can buy happiness. You have only but to enjoy this day. Keep steady, and don't fall back into your mind. Love is right in front of your face: pay attention because of the love you have in your life? It's pure perfection.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.