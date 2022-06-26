For the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, June 27, 2022, things feel impossible.

So, sorry, today is closed for renovation. At least that's what many of us will wish for as this day is about obstructions and obstacles getting in the way of our progress. Good intentions blow away in the wind and make us wonder why we bother at all.

Well, first of all, it's good to bother; at least we're trying and that makes us feel active, alive, part of it all. Today is one of those 'character-building' days and yes, I can see you over there, rolling your eyes. Ruby has eyes everywhere!

All jokes aside, we're looking at the beginning of Neptune retrograde, which may put us in touch with the fact that we're delusional. Ouch! That wasn't supposed to happen. Here's how it's a good thing: this is the season where we come to terms with what is real in our lives, and the fantasies we THINK are real.

In other words, "I think he really loves me ... " may just turn into, "He doesn't really even know who I am." We will come to understand how we lie to ourselves, feel totally weird about it, and then ... we'll accept and move on. It's a process, for sure, but in the long run, it all works out for the best.

We're also looking at how Neptune mingles with the Moon sextile Mars, and how this could really upset us, due to its aggressive nature.

So, if we're digging in the dirt, we won't just be getting our hands dirty; we'll be getting our minds disrupted and we have to hope that whatever it is that we find buried deep inside us has value for us in terms of healing our lives and pressing onwards.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, June 27, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

June 27 affects you in a roundabout way: you aren't really looking for major healing, and yet, you'll stumble upon some information that will propel you into a place where you want more knowledge, more access to the profound ways of thinking, and hunger for closure.

You will feel very aggressive about how you arrive at this destination, and it feels good, though you recognize there's a lot of pain involved in getting there. This day has you reflecting over the past, and accepting the role you played in both its destruction and its construction.

You can forgive yourself for not being a perfect person as you were only working with the information that was available to you at that time. Yet today, you feel incomplete and you need to figure out what's up with that. It bothers you that you can't get instant gratification, and as an Aries, this could be what drags your day down.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are all for spiritual growth and you've been on your own path for years now; you've learned what works, what you believe in, and what doesn't interest you in the spiritual realms, and today, you'll uncover some news. That news comes as a smack in the face; it seems you've been putting a little too much into your fantasy life, so much so that the lines are starting to blur.

This puts you in a vulnerable position as people in your life are starting to talk. Not that you care what others think of you, but their thinking has infiltrated your own mind and now you are starting to wonder if you've been deluding yourself all this time.

What makes this day rough for you is that you are going to find out something that will take your fantasy down about 20 notches, and yes it might hurt a little. As the scales fall from your eyes, you will have a hard time admitting to yourself that you may have been in denial and gotten it all wrong.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're already feeling hyper-sensitive just being in Cancer season, and with Neptune retrograde on high, you feel like you may need a break today, in a big way. There's nothing about the day that is particularly challenging outside of your mood. And while your mood is not exactly 'bad', you do feel on edge, and should someone push you too hard, you feel like you'll end up crying your ever-loving eyeballs out.

You're working side by side with an unknown feeling of dread, even though there is no present danger. Perhaps you are on the verge of receiving some negative news, and that's what you're picking up on. There is no promise of bad news today, however, but that's not going to stop your mind from projecting worst-case scenarios all throughout the day. If you can find time alone to do some menial chores, that might relieve the nonstop head trip you're going through.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.