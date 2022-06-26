The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Deeply In Love During Moon Trine Jupiter, June 26 - 27, 2022

Falling deeply in love with someone is not always on our 'to-do' list, but when it happens spontaneously, oh boy, is it ever strong. And it's funny to think that we don't set out to actually fall in love — we 'test the waters' and we 'play it by ear' but never do we say, "I'm on my way out the door to fall in love … hard."

The fun part is that it happens anyway, whether we're looking or not. And for a few zodiac signs, falling in love is this immense personal take-over; we go from "I'm OK on my own" to "I can't live without this person" in minutes.

That's what we'll find happening during the Moon trine Jupiter transit on June 26, 2022. This transit broadens the mind and allows us to see things in people that we might ordinarily miss, like how a person treats animals or how confident they are and how admirable that confidence is.

Before we know it, we see all the nice things a person has to offer. If we find ourselves in the presence of someone who is also attractive to us, well then, DING DING DING, it feels like we've got a winner here.

Moon trine Jupiter doesn't just let us have a cute little infatuation; Nah, it's going for the big stuff.

When these zodiac signs fall in love under the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, we fall hard and fast and see everything as possible. The love bug bites us hard; once bitten, we cannot return to being the same again.

Summer loving had me a blast,

Summer loving happened so fast

I met a girl crazy for me

Met a boy cute as can be

Summer days drifting away

To, oh, oh, the summer nights (well-a well-a well-a HUH)

Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — you are the three zodiac signs who fall in love hardest during the Moon trine Jupiter transit from June 26 to 27, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's anyone who falls in love at the drop of a hat, it's you, and you'll be getting a chance (once again) to feel your heart beat fast during the Moon trine Jupiter starting on June 26.

And while you are always especially open to the people in your life who flatter you and make you feel good about your looks and style, this time is going to be slightly different, as it's you who goes after the person who catches your eye.

You will resort to your bag of tricks for this one, Leo, meaning your cache of compliments and adoringly charming moves to woo over this person whom you cannot get enough of.

You really don't need much to get those butterflies in the stomach fluttering about, but with the Moon trine Jupiter transit, you'll feel nervous, sweaty, and ready for the next move. Someone's in love, and it's you, boo.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Unlike Leo, you are generally pretty hesitant about falling in love as you find it unnecessarily emotional, and every time you've been in it, you find that too much is asked of you.

You cut things short because, well, you're not that into them. And then, there's the Moon trine Jupiter, a transit bound to open your eyes to a certain person in your life.

What is it about this person that's getting you so excited about them? After all, you know them already, so it's not like they have suddenly changed. What's changed, Libra is YOU.

You may not know this, but the Moon trine Jupiter works specifically on the Libra Sun folks, and it sort of jump-starts your heart. What you've deprived yourself of all these years suddenly feels like the only way to go.

You are ensnared in the web of someone you find outrageously attractive, and it's more than infatuation … it's love. You've fallen directly into it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're pretty good at positing questions to yourself, like, "Am I really in love, or is this just a passing phase?" And that's all well and good because every time you've asked yourself this, you were not in love.

You're not asking yourself this today because you are overwhelmed with something you haven't felt before: eye-opening, heart-pounding love.

Yes, it's on, Aquarius. It's on, and you are feeling it, and you can blame it on the rain or the sun or summer. Still, it's happening today because you are under the celestial influence of the Moon trine Jupiter, and it's got you good.

You're going to fall in love hard starting on June 26, and the person you'll fall for is someone who is already in your life. You've never really 'seen' this person until now, and wow, what the heck have you been missing here?

Bang, zoom! This one will be felt deep in your gut. Trust your instincts on this one, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.