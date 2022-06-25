The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, June 27 - July 3, 2022

Now that we're officially in Cancer season, we should be experiencing what typically comes with Water signs: calm, maybe a little depression, maybe a little weariness, and a whole lot of inner peace.

Because Cancer season has a tendency to almost instantly tone down the drama of our lives, we can more easily access the parts of our minds that go to fantasy, dreams, and intuition.

During this week, we have Moon trine Jupiter to help us see the bigger picture, but unfortunately, for some zodiac signs, that only amplifies what we believe is wrong with ourselves.

Contemplation oftentimes leads to self-discovery. If we take the time to burn in the fire of our own ego, we will refine ourselves.

By getting rid of a lot of our own personal baggage, we will find that we're at a new place in our lives, and that place might be scary simply because we are unaccustomed to it.

What's unknown to us is often scary, and for that reason, we sometimes choose to stay back. This week tempts us to grow, and if we are to meet that challenge, we might run into a few of our demons along the road.

This week is the one that pushes three zodiac signs to change, and change is not always what we want. We get used to our poor circumstances, and we fear that if we leave them, we might get something worse.

That's what happens when fear rules the day; we stay stuck in our ruts, going nowhere while claiming that 'out there' only holds terror and the unknown.

We all know those people who accept everything 'as is' and not because they are enlightened masters, but because they are afraid of everything. This week shines a light of those of us who fear change.

Here's which three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes starting June 27 - July 3, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It may be time for you to accept that your friends do not exist merely to entertain you and that they actually have lives that do not revolve around you. Your days of treating people like minions may be coming to an end, as so many people in your life are sick of being treated like furniture, as opposed to being friends.

This week will have you experience a rebellion of sorts, mostly coming from one very good friend of yours.

It seems that this person is an actual person, and not just your personal jester, and when they don't show up for you according to your orders and demands, you'll feel like the world is starting to liquefy right before your eyes.

You forgot to treat people with kindness, Virgo, and you did this to your best friend. You are not the sun, the moon, and the stars to this person; you were supposed to be their FRIEND, not their ruler.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What burns you this week is that you open your mouth and let out way too much to a friend that you just happen to be mad at. Maybe you'll write them a letter so that you can seal that fate in words and instantly cause enough regret that nothing can be healed afterward.

You are impulsive and you get it into your head that when you're on a roll, it's a good thing; you don't mind plowing into another's land to destroy their crops, so to speak, and that's what you'll be doing to a dear friend of yours this week.

You just can't shut it. You like hearing the sound of your own insults, and you compliment yourself on your outstanding ability to cut someone to the quick.

Understandably, this won't be a 'feel good' week for you because even after you praise yourself for being so cutthroat and unkind, you'll feel like a rotten person once the reality of what you've done kicks in.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You talk a blue streak about all the things you're going to do 'someday' and yet, it's becoming more and more obvious that you are all talk and no action. You've made procrastination a lifestyle, and it suits you just fine. But do not think that you're getting over on the people around you; they see you as someone who is fearful and cowardly.

This week will have you being confronted by one of your friends, and while the confrontation will start out with friendly compassion and concern, you will take such offense to their suggestions that you might end up telling them to shove it.

You don't want to be noticed for your procrastination; you think that if you say it enough times, it's going to happen, but everyone around you is on to you. You do nothing but talk. And while you are very interesting dreamer, you're actually just wasting your life away. Get out there and DO something, Aquarius.

