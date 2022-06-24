The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon Trine Neptune On Saturday, June 25, 2022

Moon trine Neptune, where the tears flow freely and the sadness feels like home. Oh, how bleak! Well, that's life, isn't it? We have our highs, and we have our lows, and for three zodiac signs, the lows will be ... low.

And if there's ever a topic to feel down about, it's love. Love, which is supposed to raise our spirits ... love, which is here to save the day ... love, sweet love, which seems to be, on this day ... absent. Hello? Love, are you here? *crickets*

June 25, 2022 is a free-for-all pity party, and everyone's invited. No need to feel lonely as we're all in this madness together.

While three zodiac signs may feel a bit more lonely than the others, the general feel of the day belongs to the Moon who trines Neptune, which will bring out in us deep feelings of melancholy ... and perhaps a bit of drama, as well.

We feel sorry for ourselves on Saturday. Some of us will roll with it, knowing we'll be released from this draggy feeling shortly, but others will take it all the way down. The interior cries of "Doesn't anyone love me?" will resonate through the ether.

Of course, we are loved. And if that isn't made obvious today, it's better to just go with the flow on this one instead of making a bigger deal of it than needed. We are loved; it's not coming to us in a huge, over-the-top performance.

We want the theatrical experience of love, and when we don't get it today, we plummet into this thought of 'Nobody loves me! Waaaa!' Symbolically, we take the elevator all the way down. Next stop: Pity Party Deluxe — only certain zodiac signs allowed.

if you know a Taurus, Cancer, or Pisces, show some sensitivity.

They are the three zodiac signs who are sad about love on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might get it into your mind today that you aren't as loved as you thought you were, and of course, you'd be dead wrong. You are loved; you're practically worshipped by your partner, but for some reason, today, you're just not buying it. What did you expect from this love affair? Nonstop romance?

That's where you are a true weirdo, Taurus, because in your case, you actually do experience pure romance, nonstop … and yet, there you go, finding fault in it. It's like you need to find fault in just about everything today, and that is a direct result of the transit that rules your day: Moon trine Neptune.

You need to return to reality where everything is peaceful and loving, Taurus. Yes, you tend to go paranoid during the paranoia-inducing transits, and this time is no different. However, all you're getting out of this is sadness. Look at your life, T: nothing's wrong with it. You're doing just fine; now deal with it!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a tendency to shut down when you believe things are becoming too much. Today is too much. Moon trine Neptune is seriously upsetting your personal balance; you can't get your head on straight today, and that's causing you to doubt your own love life.

What felt pretty good only yesterday now feels like disasters await you around every corner. You fantasize that your partner is cheating on you, and you take it so far that you start a fight with them over it, which is totally absurd as this person would rather die than cheat on you.

Once you realize that, you'll sink into a feeling of guilt, which will eventually get you to the point where, once again, you shut down. Knock, knock. Is Cancer there? Hello? Anybody there? Looks like Cancer has left the auditorium with Elvis.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel like you are walking on eggshells today, and you don't know why. Everything feels sensitive; you feel like your presence is bothering people, and come on, Pisces, you have to know that one is in your head. But you're all about twisting things today so that you eventually turn into the person who is the victim of it all.

Nobody is against you today, and the one person who is totally invested in loving you and taking care of you is the person you choose to be your target. There are lots of "why don't you love me anymore" going on today, and that's just nuts.

You are loved, and you are throwing a tantrum over how much you are not loved. You know what, Pisces? That's unfair to your partner. Don't project your weird mood onto them. They love you, you are loved, now drop the Moon trine Neptune pity party routine. Enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.