Never Settle For A Relationship That Makes You Feel Alone

It's not all rainbows and butterflies.

Never settle for a relationship where you are not happy and you feel alone.

Why? Don't you think you should be in a relationship because you want to be together?

Yes, so why would you want to be alone in your very own relationship?

When a relationship is good, it's partly because you feel like you're a part of something. You're on a team, and you've got someone around who always has your back. And, let's face it, there's kind of no greater feeling.

But when things go south — as they inevitably do — being a relationship can feel like the loneliest place in the world.

Logically, it sounds a bit silly and selfish, especially to single people. But, believe it or not, feeling lonely in a relationship isn't that uncommon.

You have someone around pretty much whenever you want, so why the heck are you complaining about feeling lonely? It makes no sense.

But as we all learned from our favorite sad girl quotes in middle school, you don't have to be alone to feel lonely. In fact, I would argue that feeling lonely in a relationship is sometimes much worse than feeling lonely and single.

Being lonely in your own relationship makes you question yourself more than ever because you start wondering what you have done to make your partner push you away.

Would you rather stay in a relationship where you're miserable, or be single and free to spend time with yourself?

When you're single, you can still believe that there's someone out there for you and focus your attention to getting closer to your friends and family. When you're in a relationship, feeling lonely is a sign of not feeling connected to your partner, and if at one time you guys were super in sync, it can be really sad.

​If lately you've been feeling the heavy cloak of loneliness draped over your shoulders, even though your boyfriend or partner is only a few feet away, it's time for a conversation. Like, a real, in-depth conversation about where you stand.

It might mean the end of a relationship, and it might not. That all depends on your circumstances and how much effort the both of you are willing to put in.

But either way, you owe it to yourself to speak up and do whatever's necessary to make you feel connected again. Don't wait around waiting for another opportunity.

And if you have irreconcilable differences, it would be better to just separate amicably so that you can move on. It's hard, but would you rather live a lie and walk on eggshells, or change to make yourself feel better as a whole even if you are alone?

Just talk to your partner, even if it's hard to do, because you need to figure out how to get back to where you were as a loving couple and erase the distance between you.

Emily Blackwood is a writer and editor living in California. She covers all things news, pop culture and true crime. Visit her website for more.