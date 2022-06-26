The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 27, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Aries

Someone needs to be reminded that it's OK to believe in love. You're an eternal optimist who feels confident that love truly exists. It's this energy you radiate that helps others heal when they have felt let down by love or someone whom they have trusted.

Taurus

When you give someone a part of your heart, the universe pays attention to your generosity of spirit. Reflect on the magic of the moment. You have been selective with your care and affection. It's a truly big deal when you decide that this person is going to be you 'one' and no one else.

Gemini

When you love someone, you want to scream from the hills and let the world know you care. You have been given a gift of someone's love and affection. There's something so incredibly wonderful when you realize you found a person who is there by your side and giving you everything you give them emotionally. You are a team.

Cancer

You just want to know where your relationship is headed, and you may have lots of questions but no answers. This is the time to wait and see. Play music. Allow yourself to get what you need organically. Keep yourself busy and focus on being fully present in the now.

Leo

When you are in love with someone you need confidence in your relationship, but sometimes doubt can creep in. You have found something you've wanted for your whole life. A part of you may wonder if this is too good to be true. It's not, Leo. Love is here.

Virgo

It's important to take care of yourself when you're in love or when you're single. How you care for yourself can be an indication of how you will care for other people as well. Healing happens from the inside out. Work on your inner life and don't forget to eat nourishing foods and to sleep when you need to.

Libra

Libra, this is a fertile time for you, and you may find yourself ready to try and have a baby. Think about it and sleep on the decision. You may find that your heart will tell you all you need to know. If your biological clock is ticking, it can keep you wondering if this is the time, and it's super hard to ignore.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are filled with love and your heart can feel as though it's about to burst. You may decide to let love lead the way for you. Instead of needing to know all of the answers, you can release your fears to the universe and cast doubt so you can experience the joy of this moment freely.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when you are single, animals can be the most loving creatures who give you the affection and comfort you crave. Pets understand how to love so purely, it can feel as if you're being healed from their love, and almost in a miraculous way.

Capricorn

Capricorn, love is one of life's greatest learning experiences. The sweetest moments in time come when you are with someone you care about. Be fully present in those moments, and don't let yourself miss out on the experience thinking about something else.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it's important to have faith in love and to believe that anything is possible when you care for someone. Love in a way that a mother loves her children — expecting great things to happen, and when someone falls short — remaining steadfast and unconditional in love and loyalty.

Pisces

Pisces, it's time to forgive and let go of the past. When you aren't able to release the anger or disappointment you feel toward a person, pray about it. Believe that your prayers will be answered, even if it takes some time to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.