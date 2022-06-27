Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 28, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 27, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Today's numerology is a 4, the manager. It's time to build our lives overtime to create something that will last.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
Focus on abundance, Aries. When you have an idea or dream you hope to see manifest in your life, it's normal to feel afraid that you won't make it or that it's too late.
But, try to shake that off. Remind yourself that you are here with a life purpose, and as long as you're on the path, you'll get to where you need to be.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
You always win in the end, Taurus. You have to stick to your goals and dreams in order for them to come true for you.
When you remain consistent in all areas of your life, things fall into place.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed
Look inward, Gemini. Your soul always knows exactly what you need.
When you feel confused about the future, tune into your heart and hear the advice that you need at the right time.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed
People can be hard to manage at times, and when you feel as though you cannot understand a person, it can lend itself to guilt and feelings of inadequacy.
Try not to take these negative emotions on. They are counterproductive to who you are and what you stand for.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
The truth speaks for itself, Leo.
When you accept the reality for what it is, you don't have to fight for it or defend it. All you need to do is accept it and be at peace with the situation.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
Set a goal. When you set a goal for yourself, it's amazing how all of a sudden the things you need a start to reveal themselves at the precise time necessary.
You just need to act as if your dreams are already real, and as you do the work amazing things manifest and come across your path.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Page of Cups
You are free to be yourself. It's hard to speak honestly, but even though you may feel uncomfortable, say the things you need to say.
You never know how much someone needs to hear the truth from you, and you alone.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups
It's an emotional time, Scorpio. Try not to fall into the blame game. You may feel like you have to point the finger to avoid getting into trouble at work or with an authority figure.
But, it's always better to just be honest and admit when you really don't know an answer.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
It's hard work to forgive a person who has hurt you and done damage to your life, but it's a necessary evil.
The reason forgiveness is so vital in your life is so that you can move forward without taking the past with you. Forgiveness can help you to detach from the memory and focus on your future.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Star
When you start from a position of gratitude, it's so much easier to tap into the wisdom inside of yourself. You may feel so thankful for all you've learned and desire nothing more than to share your thoughts and feelings with others.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Moon
Lean on your faith. Lack of clarity can be an opportunity to ask the universe for the love and support you need. You are at this moment to allow weakness to be your strongest attribute.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
You are the one who determines how your life will be. You get to decide if things will change or if they will stay the same. Everything begins and ends with you.
