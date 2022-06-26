Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 27, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, June 27, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may feel angry today, and your feelings are a normal gut reaction to a problem that has festered for quite some time.

Don't deny your feelings of angst when they show up. Sometimes rage can be productive, especially if you use it wisely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have the edge. You may have been forced to remain on the sidelines, but good things come to those who wait.

A person's inability to follow through or be in the right place at the right time can benefit you in the end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't lean on a vice just because it's convenient to do so. You may think that it's no big deal to give in one time, but it took so long for you to break a habit.

So, the one more time moment can become a long time trying to retrain your mind not to crave what you gave up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition can be so comforting at times, especially when things in life feel uncertain and insecure. Find solace in what you know and what brings you joy.

Cook a meal or bake a homemade recipe that's been in the family for years. Take care of yourself by reminding yourself who you are and where you came from by reconnecting with your history.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You won't always get it right the first time you try. You have to get back into the saddle again and keep attempting to solve a problem from different angles.

You will be so glad you didn't quit when you were tired or feeling like the solution was too hard. You will be so glad you kept up with your goal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have fallen into a rut and become complacent. You may feel so comfortable with keeping the status quo, even though you know it's not making you happy, that it's too much trouble to change.

The thing is that it will require some inconvenience at first before you will finally feel good about your decision. You won't regret it though once you realize it was the right thing for you to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition, Libra. You know what you truly want and when your heart says you're ready you are. Even if people try to stop you from realizing your inner truth, do what you feel in your heart you must do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

People can be fake at times, but not everyone is trying to be deceptive. Sometimes a person truly does not know who they are or what they want in their lives.

They try to please others and feel lost at times. In those moments, try to have compassion for their inability to be honest with themselves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are being handed a golden gift and opportunity to enjoy life on your own terms.

You may find it impossible to turn down even though deep inside you were hoping to do things all on your own. Now is the time to partner and to use your talents to take on the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Everyone is sending you light and love as you venture into the great unknown.

You may not know what the future holds, but because you refuse to stand on the sidelines to wait for someone else to make things happen, it's you who will get the reward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are sharp and smart-witted. You have a lot of fresh ideas and all you need now is an incentive to do what you are thinking you want to try. You may need to debate a point with someone you need to collaborate with, but in the end, things work out for you and everything falls into place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are in protective bear mode today, and you may find that you have to give someone extra love and attention. You may need to use all your love and nurture to bring things back into balance. But for the sake of love, you will find a way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.