Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, June 25, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation comes at a great price if you decide to give in. You need to be certain that when you backslide knowingly that you're ready to make that choice.

If you know something is not good for you, Aries, think about it before you let yourself give in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Success in life requires a strong foundation, Taurus. The reason luck will find you is because you've been doing all the work necessary to win from the start.

If you hadn't or were not fully invested, great things would pass you by. Your luck was hard-earned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Lean in on your feminine side, Gemini. You don't always have to be the one who does the chasing or taking the first step toward things.

You can let someone else pursue you and show you how they feel. You can allow them to be the one who helps you to feel confident, secure, and wanted.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

When the universe gifts you with some opportunity, experience or new insight, it's not just for you. It's also for other people who know you to benefit from.

You become a light who can help guide others. You become a person who is there to cheer your friends on and to encourage them to do their best.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is a new beginning, and things are going to be so much better for you once you take the first step toward your new normal.

There are things you need to pay attention to, so be wise, Leo, and seek advice when you can. If it makes sense, use it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Hang in there, Virgo. Today may require the best you've got to offer.

You are strong and resilient but that does not mean you won't feel like you've failed. When life tests you, it has a way of discovering your weakest spots.

This is a good thing, though because it helps you to see where you need to work on yourself the most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Try to find the right balance, Libra. When there are too many things happening all at once you can easily become overwhelmed and feel like you can't do well at them all.

Give yourself a moment to calm down. The truth is you don't have to get to everything, do you? Some things can wait, and it's a good idea to tend to can't right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Sometimes it's good to wait and see if something will resolve on its own, and then there are times when you wait so long that the dysfunction becomes the new normal.

You're getting complacent, Scorpio, and that's not your style. Remember who you are, and be bold enough to show it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

When it comes to solving problems, Sagittarius, you are one of the smartest folks in the room.

Today, you may be the one who masterminds the group and helps bring things to a place of resolution. It's wonderful when you are able to work your magic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You've got big goals and truly want to make this project work out well.

Your time is limited, Capricorn, so why not block out some time in your schedule so you can focus uninterruptedly? It will do you a world of good, especially before the weekend rolls in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're confused about a relationship right now, and you may not be sure what it is that you want. You have a lot of important decisions you need to make.

Your feelings may be all over the place. There's a part of you that wants to know exactly who you should love, but you don't, and it's going to take time for you to navigate your heart through your confusion.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your feelings are raw and real, Pisces. You've experienced a loss and a disappointment that is undeniable.

You need time to process your feelings and to grieve what's happened. It's OK to feel sad today, and it's good to admit that you didn't get what you wanted and that it hurts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.