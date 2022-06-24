The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, June 25, 2022

On June 25, 2022, we'll be looking at how transit Moon square Saturn, Moon trine Neptune, and Moon trine Pluto influence our moods and our behavior.

With a lineup such as this, we shouldn't be surprised if we find ourselves feeling overly emotional and a bit weepy. You know how you find yourself shedding a tear every now and then for no reason? Well, that's what today has in store for us. We may not have a legitimate reason to be sad or down, but we will still feel the pangs of that sadness nonetheless.

This is the kind of day where we overthink things, as well. We may spend a little too much time thinking about an ex, or wondering why we weren't successful at that old job, etc, etc. We may even go out of our way to create reasons for all the things that we believe we failed at … and all of it exists in our minds.

It's a day filled with self-indulgence, and not the kind that has ice cream involved! No, this is the kind of day where we spend way too much time feeling bad about all the things we have no control over. In other words, we indulge in feeling bad, and yes, it happens.

We're also dealing with that watery energy of a Cancer Sun, and that could add to our weepy feelings. While some of us will take this all more seriously than others, we need to stop and just give ourselves a break for a moment; days like this happen, and they pass just as easily. If we need to spend a little extra time today taking care of ourselves, so be it. Here's to better days, friends!

So, there's a lot going on for the three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because today makes you feel hyper-sensitive, due to the influence of Moon trine Pluto in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, you may end up taking something someone says the wrong way … as in the VERY wrong way. After this person says whatever it is that upsets you so much, they will immediately rescind their sentiment and apologize, realizing that perhaps they overstepped their bounds.

The problem is that you won't listen to their apology because something in your mind decided that this one little accidentally rough comment made to you was enough to make that person into your mortal enemy. You are so severe today that it's troublesome; you kick people out of your life as if you've got a stockade of friends just waiting to get into your circle. When you feel overly sensitive, you feel vulnerable, and your vulnerability makes you want to protect yourself. You do so by hurting others.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

That Moon square Saturn transit is something you definitely could do without today as it really makes you feel as though you're going to go out of your mind at the workplace. Weekend or not, you're involved and resent every minute of it. Your feeling on this day is, "why me?"

And while you're not prone to pity parties, you still won't be able to extract yourself from the feeling of being taken advantage wildly of by those who have the power of authority. You don't want to lose your job and you can't help but anticipate that that's what will happen if you don't comply. But you don't want to comply.

You want your day to go your way, and this whole thing is starting to feel abusive. Here's the kicker: most of this is in your head. Yes, you may be called into work, but no, nobody's threatening your job. What you are dedicating this day to is over-reaction and the drama you cause yourself by getting too deep into it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your head trip lies in caused by the transit Moon trine Neptune, and oh boy, does it ever have you in a mood. You are all about taking it to the umpteenth degree today and what that means is that if you let your imagination wander, eventually, that imagination will land on something you don't want to think about … like a rejection or a failure … and basically, that's all it takes to set you off on a downward spiral into your own personal universe of self-pity.

You've been doing so well, too, in terms of staying in good mental shape, but there's just something about today that is intolerably sad, and as mentioned earlier, you can't put your finger on what it might be. What you need to avoid doing today, Aquarius, is blaming yourself. If you can possibly muster up some self-forgiveness, you'll be able to ride this day out. You're great, stop worrying so much!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.