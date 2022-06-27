As the Cancer New Moon dawns today, family, home, and security issues arise. The New Moon brings clarity to what it is you truly need from this area of your life.

Cancer is the ruling sign of the Moon, so this is an extreme lunar event that will help you set new intentions about change in the most intimate part of your life.

The Sun and Moon collide with Jupiter in Aries, making everything seem larger than life.

This can help you see what was previously being hidden or ignored as well as draw light to whatever truth may exist in this area of your life.

New Moons are about beginnings, and this time it is all about making sure that where you call home is where your heart is.

Home is not just a place with a roof and four walls.

It is a place that becomes your haven in life, somewhere that you can retreat to at the end of the day and feel loved and supported by your space and those that share it with you.

Home is a feeling of being at peace and resting.

It represents being unconditionally accepted and seen for who you truly are. It should be somewhere that you want to return to.

The planet Jupiter is looking to make things more pronounced for you, which means that whatever the feeling is that you have to surround your current home will be exaggerated.

This energy is looking for you to focus on what it is you truly need and take action to create it.

If you have been wanting to move or thinking about moving in with friends or a lover, this is the perfect time to make those decisions.

New children and pregnancies figure heavily into the lunation as Cancer also rules motherhood, so even in that sense, Jupiter is helping to expand that energy and bring about changes.

The most important thing is that at the end of the day, your home should not feel like another battle that has to be fought. But instead, it is what sets your soul at ease.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 28, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This New Moon has enormous potential to shift your life in numerous ways. It does carry with it the theme of family and even motherhood. However, for you, it is more about your beliefs about these areas that can shift during this time. Focus on what type of home environment you currently live in and who are those that feel like family.

This does not have to be blood-related but the people who are there for you in your life, supporting you and extending compassion when you need it the most. You may have clarity during this lunation on how your home life as a child shaped what you thought you had to build for yourself.

However, this new Moon will also bring an awareness of what it is you truly need and what beliefs are authentically yours. Use this Moon to set the intentions for what you truly need from this area of your life built on nothing but your own truth. You deserve to live a life based on your own needs and not those you were taught you should have.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

For you, on this Cancer New Moon, there is a focus on your romantic relationships and how they are progressing into that domestic intimacy. Cancer always puts a spotlight on your love life, but today it asks you to look at how the relationships you have had or currently still do also apply to the themes of family and home.

As an earth sign, you need grounded stability. This is essential for you to feel like your best self. This need for stability can sometimes make you resistant to changes because of the chaos that inevitably follows, even in the best-case scenarios. Make sure that during this Moon, you are honest with yourself about what you desire from this area of your life. A great deal is possible with this Moon if you can look at your own truth and then honor it by what intentions you set. In life, what you thought would last forever does not always.

If there is fear or hesitancy about starting over again because of how things have not worked out in the past, try to lean into what that is trying to tell you. It does not mean you are destined to live alone if that is not what you want. You can always start over, and this Moon is the perfect time to do that.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Cancer New Moon falls in your life that governs home and family matters, making this especially potent. With Jupiter currently in Aries, there is a clashing of energy which may just be the turning point you have been praying for. There is a double dose of energy helping you focus on matters of the home and who you surround yourself with.

Whether this is about a romantic partner, children, or both, there is a new beginning that you may have been longing for. With a beginning, there must always be an end. Even if it is a transition of sorts, look at what may need to end around this time so that you can have that new beginning you have been dreaming of but not allow yourself to see it as a reality.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion. It rules travel, freedom, and even more philosophical thinking. It is the seeker. During this time, you will set off on a journey to discover what it is you need in this area of your life, and it may not be what it was you thought.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.