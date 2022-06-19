Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, June 20, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You've come so far, Aries. You are being tested today by the universe, not to make you fail but to show you how strong you've become.

You're going to pass with flying colors and really regain the confidence you once lost.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be complicated, Taurus. It takes time to know someone's motives and to understand why they want or need to do things a certain way.

Ask good questions and clarify what you don't understand. This can help you to navigate the relationship dynamics better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your feelings lead the way, Gemini. Sometimes you can be too stuck in your head for your own good. Today, you finally let your heart take hold and it's such a refreshing change from what you were once used to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Start somewhere, Cancer. You may not know what you want or need right now, and the best part is that you don't have to know. You just need to start somewhere. The path will help you to lead the way where it is you want and need to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You're a leader, Leo. It's so easy to follow you and others trust your judgment. Your intuition and soft-hearted nature not only guide you but also give others a sense of hope.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are creative and full of ideas, Virgo. Give yourself permission to do things imperfectly. Creating something from scratch is a messy process, but it can also be a lot of fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are a go-getter, Libra. When you see a goal you want to go for it with all your heart. You don't let challenges or obstacles get in your way. Even you can let things swing out of balance, especially if it's for a good cause.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're worthy of love, Scorpio, and you want someone who feels passion in the same way that you do. It takes two to tango, Scorpio. If someone you're interested in is not showing that they are into you, it may be time to take your attention elsewhere and find someone who will — and you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You want things light-hearted and easy-going, Sagittarius. From small talk to having fun doing just about anything but work, you want to have fun and no worries. Claim today. your rest and relaxation day. Avoid negativity and let your heart be light.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You hear of an opportunity and you're ready to make a move, Capricorn. You are not a person who lets the grass grow under your feet. You've got the itch for success and now you want to make things happen and not stop until they do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal hurts, Aquarius. Your heart is going to take time to heal. You won't know how long it will take for you to feel better after going through so much. What matters is allowing yourself permission to work through the process and not try to pretend you're completely OK.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You are an intuitive, Pisces. A shocking moment can take your breath away, Pisces. You feel things so deeply and it's your empathy that has you wide open to feeling others' pain and their experiences as if they were your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.