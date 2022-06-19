The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 20, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Aries

Pay attention to your emotions, Aries. They are there to help you understand what is happening in your love life. Right now, there can be things you're not paying attention to because you're so busy. Slow it down, little Ram. It's time to pay attention and take action based on what you see.

Taurus

Taurus, your friendships can be a hiding place for you when you're going through a tough time. Breakups can feel so hard to overcome and let go of. You need time to process everything that you've been through. And a good friend can remind you about why things didn't work out, even if you sometimes wish they could have.

Gemini

Gemini, you reach a new high in your love life. Someone sees the heart of who you are and gives you the benefit of the doubt when you need it. You have learned from the past, and know when a relationship is blooming because everything feels just right.

Cancer

Cancer, when it's time to give your heart to someone you'll know. This is a huge milestone for you, and for your healing.

You can let your guards drop and allow someone into your heart. You are ready to be vulnerable once again.

Leo

Leo, there's a soulmate out there for you, and when you're paths cross you'll know. It's hard to meet people over and over again only to become disappointed once more.

Try to remind yourself that each time you finally let go of the wrong person, you're paving a path for 'the one'.

Virgo

Virgo, your love wants to care for you and do good things for you. Today, you have an opportunity to do things that move your relationship to a new level. You can accomplish so much together now, and things are looking up.

Libra

Libra, your heart can find the courage to be brave enough to love again.

When you find yourself initiating conversations, making the first move, and being open and happy in your love life — these are all signs that your heart is softening and letting you know that you're ready to date again. It's time to put yourself out there once more to meet someone special.

Scorpio

Scorpio, take your time to get to know someone and let them show you who they truly are. It's so easy to project what you are on to a person and become disillusioned by their actions. You want to remain mentally clear and emotionally open to their character so you can understand the truth of them intimately.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, relationships often involve some form of compromise, and yet there are times when you just don't want to give up your right to have your way. You may feel like your patience is limited today, however, if you take a moment and step back, you'll find that you can find it once again for love.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you may be used to drama in relationships so when you are with someone who is not like the rest, a part of you may wonder when the floor will fall from under you. In fact, you may feel bored at times. These may be hard times to adjust to, but this is what normal love feels like especially if you're not used to being in a healthy relationship.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it's time to take a trip with your loved one. Maybe a short local vacation at a bed and breakfast would be fun to do. Make a plan. It will be a lot of fun to surprise your partner with something romantic to do together.

Pisces

Pisces, you get a second chance in love and it's surreal to think that you may heal your relationship and perhaps save your marriage. You are doing all the right things, and this is your moment in time to make things work out the way you always dreamed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.