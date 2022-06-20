Oo la la, what a day it will be for lovers. On the first day of Summer, also known as the Summer Solstice, we will feel the renewed energy buzz of a seasonal change and the promise of great things ahead.

Summer always represents fun in the sun and childlike wonder in people of all ages. There's just something about Summer that makes people want to be involved in all sorts of activities, but for some zodiac signs, today is the day for love, love affairs, and new loving beginnings.

As for the transits that assist us today, we're looking at Venus trine Pluto.

Venus trine Pluto is there to help us get to the point, meaning this is the day we admit we love someone, or we finally tell the person we love what's on our mind.

We skip the intro on this day and jump right into the story, and today's story is the one where we feel ultra-happy with the person we are in a relationship with.

And! If it just so happens that we are single and looking, there's no better day around than today for finding someone special and noticing that, "Hey, this thing seems to be working!"

We have a tendency to get along with people today, and well, you know us, humans, one thing leads to another. Before you know it, we're standing at the altar, taking vows and starting families. Yes, it's that profound and promising.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may not buy into the hype that comes with the Summer Solstice, but you are into being alone with the person you love and adore. You're fortunate in this way; you can be in a bad mood with everyone else, but your person just knocks your socks off and gives you the emotional boost you need.

You've got the energy zap of Venus trine Pluto completely working on adding to your love life, and oh boy, does it ever!

Your best bet today is to stay away from anyone who isn't your love interest and just stick with the one who gives you the thrills.

Luck in love, today, it looks like you doing your thing with your partner, in private, phones off, with the two of you paying exclusive attention to each other and no one else. Call it the beginning of your Summer vacation.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Let the Summer of Love begin, Capricorn. Yes, that's right, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, Jill a dull girl, or Alex, a dull person. In other words, it's time for you to put aside your endless amounts of work so that you can pay exclusive attention to the person who loves and needs you by their side.

You've forgotten that this love affair takes work and that the work is not really that hard for you to do.

You've also forgotten how good you feel when you spend quality time with the one you love. There really is something to this Summer Solstice thing; it has you feeling renewed, desirous open.

You want to love again, and you do not want your whole life to be spent at a desk. Money isn't the only thing in your life; it takes this day to wake you up so that you can own that reality. Go live and love, Capricorn. Do it!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're working primarily with the energy that comes off of Venus trine Pluto. This energy will set your sights on love, sweet love, and only that. This day will be filled with fun texts and loving words being passed back and forth between you and your mate. That's the funny part about texting; you can say stuff you might not say to them right in front of their face.

It presents a game of sorts, and games always tend to feel giddy and exciting to you. This day is playful; your love life will benefit from this. See if you can take this good vibe and continue on with it.

Because we also have Moon conjunction Jupiter, you and your partner may think about plans for the rest of the Summer. The transits are on your side, and if you work with them, you'll spend the Summer feeling very good about your efforts in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.