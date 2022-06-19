Irreconcilable differences. That's the leading 'reason' for divorce; as we've come to know, divorce is certainly no rare event. And while today may see its share of divorce talks, because of Moon in Aries, we will have to confront one of the saddest experiences of the human condition: that love isn't enough to keep a relationship intact.

We can love a person to death, but if we don't show up for all the other actions that a committed relationship requires, we might as well chuck the whole thing in the garbage.

Moon in Aries is a hard transit to deal with, mainly because it inspires us to seek out the truth, and as we all know, the truth can hurt. What we seek, we find on this day, and what we find might be a truth that leads to an ending.

This is the day when couples need to ask themselves the right question: Am I happy in this relationship? For many of us, we will respond with one word: No. What keeps us in the relationship, even though we're not happy, is that we still love this person. But, as mentioned earlier, sometimes love just isn't enough.

If love isn't enough, then what is? What makes a relationship fall apart if both people still love each other? What's needed to build upon that love? The answer: money, attention, respect, consideration, compassion, sacrifice, compromise, commitment, devotion, and loyalty, to name a few things.

And sometimes, even though we love someone, we know that if we stick with them, we'll end up hating our lives.

Only the strong can survive this one. Only the truly courageous person can make the firm decision to leave a relationship that has love but very little of anything else.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Moon In Aries, June 20 - 22, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If anyone is strong enough to endure the act of walking away from the person you love, it's you, Aries. Not that you enjoy it, but you are tough and resilient, but most of all: you respect yourself. You want a happy life, and heck knows, you've tried. You've done all the right things and learned all the harsh lessons.

You fell in love, and you signed on for the whole package deal, and here you are today, knowing in your heart that this thing is not going to work. You have love and admiration for the person you are in a romantic relationship with.

Still, they don't give you what you need. You figure that if you spend all this time with a person, you'd better at least feel more than love for them, like attraction or interest and that, my friend, is what you do not feel. You will be walking away very soon. And good for you for being brave.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It breaks your heart to think the way you're thinking now, but you know deep down inside that this relationship isn't going to last. How two people who love each other as much as you and your partner can come to this place of disagreement is hard on the nerves, but action is necessary.

With Moon in Aries, you'll feel strong enough to state what's on your mind but hesitant to actually go through with it. Still, if you stay, you'll lose more than just your mind; you'll lose the very essence of who you are, and that's just not something you're willing to tolerate.

Perhaps you can resume a friendship down the road, as you do have much in common.

However, what you don't have in common is way too much, becoming the deciding factor in this breakup. You will be the one to settle this score, as you are the strong one in this relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let's put it this way: if you don't make a move on breaking this relationship up, then your partner will be the one, and you really don't want to be in the position of being left. You love this person, and they love you, but the two of you have come to an impasse; nothing serves to further.

You are in a dead relationship; trust me, it happens to millions of people. It all starts with the fairy tale romance and then morphs into that thing we call 'reality.'

Reality comes with a lot of stuff that nobody wants. It's starting to show up big time in your relationship.

You love your partner but are unwilling to live with them. You are no longer interested in 'til death do us part. You are interested in taking that Moon in Aries fighting power and using it to get yourself out of this trap. Be gentle, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.