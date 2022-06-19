The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When someone says they dislike you, get curious and find out the reason why. Relationship problems can manifest when the Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place in your sector of enemies.

When the Moon is at this mid-phase between the full moon and the new, you are given a golden opportunity to meet new people and make relationships that are mutually beneficial for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Treat others the way that you want to be treated, Taurus. You can meet someone suddenly at just the right time when the Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place in your sector of friends.

You can experience a strong sense of support and love from people who are in your life.

This is a wonderful time to catch up with friends and to open your home to social activities like BBQs or a walk around a park just to chat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are an old soul, Gemini, and there are lots of reasons why your wisdom is so strong and deep when you share your thoughts with others.

If you are thinking about changing jobs, this is a good time to plan ahead before applying because the Quarter Moon in Pisces in your sector of career gives you a boost of supportive help.

Make sure your resume is updated and all your grammar is checked. Consider having another pair of eyes review your application and cover letters too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life hands you a valuable lesson during the Quarter Moon in Pisces which arrives in your sector of learning, and this lesson you get to experience is one that you will remember for years to come.

You'll want to pay attention to themes that appear to repeat themselves. You can address problems that seem to be coming to a head after years — perhaps you may even be able to find a way to resolve them permanently now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You need to get something off of your chest, and it's so much healthier when you're able to speak your peace without worrying about who will judge you.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces can make secrets emotionally and mentally harmful when you feel like you need to talk about them but you don't.

If you don't feel safe speaking with a friend, perhaps it's a good idea to talk with a counselor, spiritual advisor or life coach.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you make a decision, you're in it for the long haul. And, today, you may be making quite a few important choices.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces will have you standing at a crossroads. You may find yourself wondering if a relationship or situation is for you.

There can be some vacillating on your part as you consider the details of your situation. Much of your uncertainty can relate to 'what others will think' and this can bear a lot of weight on your ego.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to tend to the little things that make your life simple and carefree. So, start by reducing your stress.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces is the right time to look at your overall habits and goals. Maybe it's time to renew your membership at the gym or finally get back into the habit of working out with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do something that you enjoy, and when it comes to living life don't think you've always got to do things perfectly. The Quarter Moon in Pisces will have you easily lost in a project.

A craft or something artful can help you to relieve stress and give you a sense of accomplishment. You might find it helpful to express part of your identity by redesigning a room or trying your hand at a hobby that uses your imagination and creativity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a lot going for you, Sagittarius, and one of those things is the love of good friends who are like family.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place in your sector of home and the family, and some type of home repair or project may come up.

You may find that you're looking to invest in real estate. You may find a place you're looking for, even if there are a few loopholes to acquiring the property.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't worry about things you cannot change. And, there are always going to be things you cannot change, so just live in the moment.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place in your sector of communication, and you may want to talk things through to figure out what's going on. But if you're unable to, don't take it personally, Capricorn. You may find that it's easier to let go and allow things to work themselves out naturally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Enjoy what you've earned, and if you have to create a budget to make up for some overspending, then that's what you'll do.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces is a good time to go over your budget to make small improvements that save you money.

This week plan to review your credit card bills, bank accounts, and credit card reports to see if there's anything outstanding or that stands out as questionable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Think about the future, and when you're busy making plans imagine the best version of yourself that you can be.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place in your sector of personal development, and you may discover something new about yourself. You may discover a talent or trait that is so good you can focus on developing it and having a lot of fun in the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.