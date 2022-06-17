The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 18, 2022 "

Your daily horoscope for June 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can't please everyone, Aries. In a world full of people, there are going to be times when someone is not happy with how you do things.

The Moon is entering the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it can feel like you have amassed a few individuals who seem to have nothing but unpleasant things to say.

The important thing for you to realize is that you don't have to listen to your critics. That is, unless you want to use their input for personal growth, which can start once the Moon enters your sign next week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You win some and you lose some, Taurus. You attract the right people into your life, and you also deter individuals who don't need to be in your world.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships, and you get a chance to be selective.

Listen to your instincts for the next few days. If a relationship does not feel right or it's just 'off' then there may be a reason why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes a job can just fall into your lap. Today, opportunity is all around you, and you are the one who initiates your good luck and fortune. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status.

If you want to grow in your job or you are trying hard to make a good first impression, you will. It takes time to demonstrate your talents and skills, and when the stars align, others will notice. So don't give up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have you hit a glass ceiling in your line of work, then perhaps it's time to go back to school and get some extra training.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of higher learning, and you may find it beneficial to take an online course to fine-tune your skills. You may find it also helpful to check out online courses offered for free that can be helpful to you in your line of work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Everything comes to the light eventually, Leo. No one can hide a secret from you for too long. Things appear as they are supposed to so you're in the know.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of secrets, and this can be a trying time that helps you to understand what you've suspected or felt for some time. Trust the process, even if it becomes a little difficult at times. Information is always good to know.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take care of yourself, Virgo, it's good to tend to your body and do things that instill positive outcomes, especially when they impact your mind, body, and your spirit.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties and health, and this is a great time to schedule important doctor's appointments. Catch up with your grooming, including getting certain things you need to get back into working out or getting into nature more often.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take a deep breath, Libra. Life can be both beautiful and overwhelming all at the same time, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. Use this time to journal your thoughts and feelings.

Try to get your emotions down on paper so you can process what you're experiencing over the next few days. Your insights can be so helpful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you just have to give in to the way you feel, Scorpio. You are a passionate person, and you cannot help yourself at times.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of passion, pleasure, and fun. Allow yourself to enjoy and savor the little moments. You don't have to hold back when you feel strongly about something. Your feelings draw you in for a reason.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Family is a priority, Sagitiaurs, but they do not always have to be blood relatives. Your friends can be family, and when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home this insight of love can be what carries you through good and bad times. Enjoy it and let the healing energy soak into your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Say what you need to say, Capricorn, and speak from the heart. You are wearing your emotions on your sleeve lately, and there is so much you're processing right now. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication.

You are able to explore your thoughts and speak them to others in just the right words. Don't be afraid to open up and deliver your message to others, especially if you feel that the time is right.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to buy something you have had your eye on for a while. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money. The next few days are perfect for investing in yourself. If you can afford a little splurge, why not?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What do you need to improve, Pisces? There's always room for you to grow and be a better person. In fact, the Moon enters your zodiac sign bringing attention to your personal growth, and this is the perfect time to set a new goal for the rest of the year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.