Your three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love horoscopes are here for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

So which three zodiac signs are lucky in love today?

If you end up not feeling the love today, then somehow you missed the boat because today is all about love, and if we are lucky enough to know that we are in love, then we are in for a perfect day. It's hard to go wrong with Sun trine Moon in the sky, working the love magic as far as the eye can see.

And if your zodiac sign is not mentioned below as one who will have great luck in love today, don't worry — their love on this day is far-reaching. If you do not have a direct and obvious experience of great love, it only means that it's on its way to you and is taking a little longer to arrive. No worries on the love front!

So, Venus square Saturn and Venus sextile Neptune is pushing the love to the front of today's interest. Now, we all know that Saturn transits can be difficult, which is why many of us will have to go through a down period first before we get to the up period in our love lives.

This day works fast; you might have a fight with your loved one in the early morning, but by noon, you'll be gushing over each other through texts and video calls if you're not at home, squished together on the couch, watching dramas.

What makes love feel 'lucky' today is that you and your partner will feel at ease with each other as if all inhibitions are removed, and you can finally just be yourselves.

You'll also notice that certain topics no longer seem 'taboo,' opening up a world of learning for both of you. Use the vibration of the Moon in Pisces to soften your hard opinions: kindness leads the way today.

The nicer you are, the nicer you'll be treated. Simple math!

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, June 18, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been nervous lately; you feel like time is moving too fast for you and that you're starting to feel the pressure. You've been throwing yourself into the comparison game, meaning you've been comparing your life to the life of others, and all you can see is your own slow pace and potential failure.

You want other people's bodies, their success, and their job. Still, you forget that if you insist on playing the comparison game, you have to know that you're the ideal for a successful love life.

Oh, sure, you may want to look like a friend of yours or have the money of another friend, but nobody in your circle is as successful as you are when it comes to love and romance. You are working with pure Moon in Pisces energy today, Taurus; recognize you're good and cherish it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have met someone recently who has moved your world; you want to know them better, but you second guess yourself because you might want it too much, and whenever that happens, you start to combust. Don't let that Venus square Saturn energy make you think that everyone gets to have a love life but you; you're wrong. Saturn is there to confuse you; if you go with it, you'll lose hope altogether.

Fortunately, you're being swayed by Moon in Pisces and Venus sextile Neptune, which should give you the impression that this new person and their potential for romantic love might be worth going for. This is a great day for you in love because it's where you decide that you are worth it and that this person you've just met is worth pursuing after all. Why not?! One life to live, Gemini, might as well take the risk!

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You react well today to Sun trine Moon, in fact, this transit rules over your generosity which includes your generosity of spirit. Today you will want to be there for your partner. You are not concerned with your own affairs, and your ego is well-satisfied; you feel whole enough to be there for someone else, and that someone else is the person you are romantically involved with.

Today you'll see a lighter attitude in the house; your partner isn't as bogged down as they usually seem to be, and that's because you are making a solid effort to bring them joy.

That's right, you're not standing in the way of their progress today. You are happy to take a backseat, get less attention, and place more value on this person right before you, who very much needs your love and attention. It's a great day for Leo's in love; your partners will appreciate you today more than ever.

