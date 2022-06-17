The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During The Moon Conjunct Saturn On Saturday, June 18, 2022

Today is when those of us who have the capacity for great coldness come out to play, and for three zodiac signs who trust no one their trust issues come out in full display.

On June 18, 2022, Taurus, Cancer, and Leo zodiac signs will host the Moon conjunct Saturn transit on Saturday, and with it comes a chilly touch.

Why? This transit brings out our distant side.

We are rough in words today and calculating in action. We have no problem telling someone off today nor hesitate to say the nastiest things possible if prodded.

The upside is that we have to be prodded; the downside is "Pity the fool who prods us."

So, today can work any number of ways for the zodiac signs most affected by Moon conjunction Saturn. On Saturday, when we are having a perfect time being alone, maybe sitting at a cafe, drinking a latte, in comes a family of five, screaming brats in tow.

Because this transit does not work on our sense of tact, we may show our dismay over how our personal space has just been encroached upon. And if we're truly ballsy, we'll come right out with it and tell the parents that dreaded line: "Keep your children on a leash, will ya!"

Yes, we are that ornery and disturbing today. So much so that we don't care what we say to people as long as we feel cleared out after we say it. The Moon conjunct Saturn will always steer us to the negative.

Our emotional state is mean and standoffish, and if, by chance, someone doesn't get the point by simply looking at us, then it's on them. In our heads, they deserve the verbal battering that we give them.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During Moon Conjunction Saturn on June 18, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a time and a place for everything in your world. So when you firmly decide that today will be a cold, emotionless day, it is very much that. It's not that you decide, per se, but you feel that on a day like this, during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you personally need to pull back and stay in a somewhat a-social mood.

You're not up for a small talk; let everyone around you know this. While you are generally one of the friendliest signs of the Zodiac, you need your time to withdraw and retreat. And this goes doubly if you have something imminent on your mind, like a decision pressing you to make a choice.

You resent being pressured to do just about anything, and having to choose right now, isn't what you're into. You want alone time and retreat, and should anyone dare to bother you on this day, you'll slay them with words. NOT INTO IT.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's someone in your life whom you've had a running argument with, and it will be that person that will end up as your target today. When we have Moon in conjunction with Saturn in the sky, we have the potential for hostile and aggressive moves that are usually made in silence.

This kind of covert planning is where your head is today, Cancer. In other words, you've been bugged for just so long. The person doing the bugging needs to be taught a lesson by you, once and for all.

Your stealthy, frozen demeanor is scary, and you will scare your nemesis off. However, if they dare to start the argument up again today, you'll whisk their head right off, so to speak. You give one chance today, not two, not three. Strike one, and they're out. It's that basic.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being that you have always had a flair for the dramatic, you may even find yourself telling someone today, "You're dead to me," right before you ghost them out of existence. You never really got with the balance when talking it out with friends; nope, you just jump right to digging their grave.

You're a cool customer, Leo, and during Moon conjunction Saturn, that cool turns into absolute zero coldness. You may feel sure that tomorrow will be delightful, but that's not what you're working with today.

All you can see today is that you need to cut someone out of your life because, on some Leo-level, they've offended you so terribly that the only thing you can possibly see for them is banishment. You will oust your friend out of your court, where you can go back to playing King, all by yourself. Don't bang yourself on the head with your scepter, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.