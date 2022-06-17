Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Saturday, June 18, 2022, and they can tell something is happening to change things from the way that they are.

There's something that we're all going to experience today, and that is a feeling that we can have everything we want, while simultaneously doubting our ability to make that happen.

So, today, many of us will feel torn in two; we believe in ourselves and our destinies, and yet, we secretly doubt ourselves and because of that, we start to lose interest in things like hope or promise.

Keep remembering this: It's all in your mind. That's not to say you're nuts, but it is a reminder that all this is up for perception. How you choose to see any situation is a choice, believe it or not.

There is no such thing as 'no choice,' however, choices may realistically be limited. Still, that doesn't mean there's no choice. The ultimate lesson in thinking you have no choice comes with perception.

If you believe things are hopeless, they feel like nothing but hopeless. However, if you flip the switch on your perception, you could see a totally hopeless situation as one that has potential for growth, and happiness.

During Sun trine Moon, we feel good about everything. This acts as an inspiriting agent to get things moving in our lives. What causes distress on this particular day, June 18, is that we have the Moon conjunct Saturn in Aquarius — a very strong negative influence — and it has us second guessing just about everything we believe in.

We are in our own way today because we have quite grasped the fact that perception is everything. This day requires us to actively pursue positivity, and that's where a few of us will not have an easy time.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, June 18, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon conjunction Saturn is basically what's at the heart of your distress today as you feel stifled in the situation you're in right now. This could refer to your love life or to the workplace; one thing is known and that is that you are not happy with something or someone today and it's starting to really eat at your calm.

You feel on edge today as if you're waiting for bad news to arrive. No bad news coming, Virgo, so you can take that off your worry-raster.

What is upsetting today is that you won't let go of this miserable mood, and you know that all you have to do is tell yourself that it's not worth it, and it will go away.

But, instead, you cling to the misery, simply because you feel it's easier to live with than to fight off. You need a break, Virgo, and that might be from your romantic partner...or from your job, completely. It's time to become honest with yourself: what is it that you want?

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you need today is for someone to tell you how to do your job. Eek, that sure does get dull. Especially considering you are the best at what you do, and yes, you are open to critique but you're not open to Joe Schmo telling you what to do or how to do it. Today brings about resentment toward the people in your life that try to help you.

While that doesn't make you sound too good, the truth is that during the Moon conjunct Saturn transit, your patience will give out and you will not want the input of anyone.

You'd be happy to work with the energy of Sun trine Moon, but the Moon conjunction with Saturn crowd seems to want too much attention from you.

Your positive mood today feels like it's being ripped at the seams. Any minute now, you are going to feel completely unraveled. It's just not how you go about doing business, and you'll end up resenting just about everyone for interfering with you and your plans, today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You never like thinking that any day is going to be 'rough' but if it must be, then you might as well prepare for it. That's how this day goes for you; you're in preparation mode, and that means that you will find yourself on edge, all day long.

This is due to the influence of the Moon and its conjunction with Saturn and how it works its weird charms on people like you, Pisces.

You're a go-getter, and you generally do not wait around for others to either stop you or advise you or even suggest to you an alternate path for your go-getting. What this essentially means is that today, you'll be doing a lot more stopping that going.

You've got what feels like a thousand people telling you what to do, and while you'd ordinarily smile and then go about your business your way, today has you halting for every person who needs to make a point. Stop, go, stop, go, stop stop stop and Pisces gets to go nuts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.