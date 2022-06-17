The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Friday, June 17, 2022

If luck in love depends on an open mind and a loving heart, then three zodiac signs are in for a treat on Friday, June 17.

We have a few astrological transits that promote love in earnest, and they impact Aries, Cancer, and Sagittarius the most.

We're not talking about casual flings or non-committal relationships this Friday. We're focused on those people who are in devoted relationships and will discover something new and wonderful about their partner starting today through the weekend.

With Moon sextile Jupiter, we're looking at the most positive traits of proper communication and the broad range of effects including being honest with each other.

This day offers fire zodiac signs an opportunity to become more than we are. And while we have Moon sextile Mars in Aries in the mix, water signs will be able to use some of that fiery, aggressive energy to make sure we fight for a positive outcome.

For those fire and water signs in committed relationships, Friday brings an opportunity for deep sharing and even the divulging of secrets.

There's an urgency to the day, as it feels very timely as if we 'need' to make a positive now, or we might lose the opportunity.

For the astrological signs that need to reach out to their loved ones right now, all I can say is get on it. This train is leaving the station soon, so don't miss out. The kicker here, today, is communication.

Show interest in your partner and watch what happens because of it.

Here's how Friday's horoscope affects the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love starting June 17, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect an upgrade in your love life today, Aries, as Moon sextile Jupiter may have you saying something that's been on your mind for ages but has never spoken aloud to your partner.

It's not that you have an ooky creepy secret to reveal, but you've wondered in the past if revealing this 'big secret' might affect the partnership you're in right now.

You will find that the more open you are in your relationship, the more at ease and open your partner will be. You're not the only one who has a secret.

Sharing them on this day may help your relationship turn into something even more special than it already is. We're discussing open-minded ideas, like adults, in safety and security.

Nobody is going to hurt anyone today, and knowing that you literally can take this relationship to a new and better place should be inspiration enough to go for it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today brings immense good fortune to you if you're willing to meet it halfway. What's meant by that is that you'll experience the open-minded vibe that comes with Moon sextile Jupiter.

However, to get the biggest 'bang for your buck out of this transit, you'll have to share your revelations with your partner. If you do so, you'll be pleasantly surprised at their reaction.

You are with someone you don't know the 'whole story about. You should get to know your partner better as they seem to be a rich resource of love and interest for you.

You haven't given your person a chance to really. Bloom in front of your face, and if you're worried about taking chances, then don't: this day is pushing you out the door. It tells you to take a risk and speak what's on your mind to the person you love.

You are being handed a precious opportunity to make your relationship even better than it already is. Grab it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are in the process of learning a major life lesson these days. The one thing that really stands out for you, Sagittarius, is that if you want more of the 'good stuff,' you have to make room for it by getting rid of the 'bad stuff.' In love and romance, this holds true in ways you can't even imagine.

You need something to change in your romance life; things have gotten stagnant but not hopeless. You've got this big, bold Jupiter transit backing up your every move, so make those moves positive and progressive. Take a chance and see if you can take your relationship status up a notch because you can.

It's your destiny, and it's just waiting for you to walk into it. Release the pain of the past so that your new love can breathe. End bad habits as soon as you possibly can so that you can make room for all the goodness that is your destiny.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.