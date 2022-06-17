The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, June 18, 2022

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, June 18, 2022 experience amazing blessings on this day.

Venus in Taurus rules the skies today as the planet makes several connections that put you back in touch with your fate and help you realize that whatever you go through to achieve it will always be worth it.

Venus is at home on Taurus right now, one of the signs that rules this planet of love, finances, and even real estate.

This is love at it is best for Pisces, Leo, and Aries zodiac signs.

But sometimes who you are currently with does not represent that to you, or at others, it seems that to create it with the person that calls to your heart would be too difficult.

Today, Venus in Taurus unites with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, Neptune in Pisces, and the Moon in Aquarius.

Together, these energetic themes are pushing you to see the lessons behind all the choices that you have made, to believe in the love that you feel you are worthy of, and then to make sure that you are moving forward in your life on a path that feels good to you even if others do not agree.

This strong energy will challenge you to see beyond the obstacles that may seem glaringly obvious today.

But they do serve a purpose.

If it was a straight easy path ahead to what you feel is your destiny. There would also be nothing to conquer or accomplish to represent that growth is occurring.

See the obstacles today to prove that you are worthy of your fate because that is exactly why the universe has designed everything in the way it has.

You have all the power you need to figure things out, make different choices, and separate from everything and everyone that had a part in your wounding. Still, first, you need to decide to heal yourself.

Chiron, currently in Aries, is promoting this, especially as Jupiter and Mars join the wounded healer in this fire sign giving you the courage to move through what once seemed impossible so that you do not remain sitting on the sidelines of your own life.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, June 18, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With all the love vibes in the air thanks to Venus, it is no surprise that the Aquarian Moon is bringing up all your emotions to the surface. It may not always be comfortable to feel everything, especially if it brings to light some choices that you still are struggling to find acceptance within. It is necessary, though.

With Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, there is an option for some deeper healing today regarding matters of your past. It is normal that the more you experience within relationships and still find yourself not receiving what it is you desire, you would give up hope of ever happening.

The lie is that the only way to protect your heart from being broken is to not fall in love in the first place.

But this only keeps out not just the relationship that deep down you still desire but also from fully experiencing life. It is scary to open yourself up and see things about your choices that have resulted in a broken heart or relationship but seeing everything clearly allows you to find that sense of hope again.

Let that bloom today. Do not waste time telling yourself you do not want it or that it will never happen. Instead, let hope lead you right to the love you have always been seeking.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sun and Mercury are both moving through Gemini, bringing focus to your romantic relationship and even all that has transpired in this area of your life. This brings together the planet of action, the Sun, with the planet of communication, Mercury.

This is it when you hear about walking your talk and that magical space of when your actions align with your words. You can be in your awareness right now concerning your decisions regarding romantic matters and those you desire to make now.

Just because you have not yet felt like you have reached this alignment within yourself does not mean that it will never occur. It only means you must learn and truly see what happens when you do not. Now that you can see, it is also the time to start changing things.

This will be an area of focus for you through July once Venus moves into Gemini, so it may not be a quick solution. Still, it is about the slow and steady path of making sure what you decide to do on any given day matches your words rooted in your truth. When this occurs, it is not a matter of whether you will achieve the love you desire, but only when.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Taurus is highlighting your romantic relationships as this zodiac sign rules all things related to love and romance for you. The current eclipse cycle will affect you throughout this year, with only the first one occurring back in May.

This means the chess board has been set, but you cannot yet see a way to checkmate. Part of your process right now is giving things time to mature. Letting other scenarios play out and practicing the same level of patience in life that you would need to succeed at chess.

Nothing can be rushed, especially things you want to last forever. Venus reminds you of that today as it unites with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius. This helps you see the importance of divine timing and the benefits and even lessons that patience in love affords you.

There may be some news coming today that confirms previous decisions and choices that you have made, which can shift things significantly. Make sure you keep your eyes and heart wide open and remember that a forever love is always best played as a long game.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.