The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, June 13, 2022

As Mercury shifts into Gemini today, you will want to shake things up and do something different.

There is a feeling of wanting to break up the status quo, embrace a substantial change, plan a trip, or just get lost in a delightful book.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication and even your internal thought process.

As it leaves earthbound Taurus and moves into expansive Gemini, you will feel a weight lifted from your shoulders and heart.

This is when you can see that so many more possibilities are open to you if you only look up from that small area you have been focusing on.

Mercury in Gemini excites options and possibilities. While before, you may have felt resistant to change or big conversations which would have far-reaching repercussions, now you become giddy thinking of them.

Something within you is longing to be set free.

The Sagittarius Moon emphasizes this energy and creates a desire to embody the truth. Whether that upsets people or not is irrelevant.

The Super Full Moon occurs tomorrow in the early morning hours, which means that it will be celebrated this evening, helping to bring all the possibilities of Mercury in Gemini into focus.

Instead of looking at what you may be losing or having to transition, focus on the amazingness on the other side of this comfort zone.

The time has come when change no longer is what you fear most, but in remaining the same.

Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces are so fortunate on Monday.

They are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 13, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's energy is exceptional for you, with the astrology energy hitting your sign and Sagittarius. Gemini and Sagittarius are opposing signs which means that together they tend to bring a great deal into focus, especially the theme of how to integrate me with the web.

Mercury moving into your zodiac sign today means that you and everyone else will agree with energy. This will help you communicate more clearly because it will feel like you are being more deeply understood by others.

You also can always engage multiple options at once, which can at times frustrate others.

However, under this energy, others will be able to have this glimpse of life as well. You can now thoroughly engage others in your ideas and even dreams as they will be more apt to understand and want to take a chance on something new and exciting.

If there has been any discourse lately within any relationships, you can also feel relieved as this energy will help compromise more easily be found. Take some time to yourself today to reflect on what you want to plan or get organized, as this is a precious time for you to make magic happen.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Much of your focus lately has been on romantic relationships or your living situation. After an extended period where you were purely focusing on work, your personal life has now come to the front and center of your life.

Today's shift of Mercury moving into Gemini makes this a bit easier on you as Gemini rules relationship themes in your life.

It is time to start having some important conversations with yourself and even with others as Mercury now direct and strong is encouraging conversations between you and someone you care deeply for.

If there have been relationship issues or concerns, then this also is a wonderful time to talk it through and hopefully reach a compromise or middle ground.

Do not be afraid to rock the boat. Although your annual Full Moon is exact tomorrow, the energies will be high tonight, causing you to feel confident and excited about embracing your truth so that you can know which direction you want to move in.

As much as you tend to seek more than it feels like you discovered, today, you can feel like you are finally finding what you have been looking for. That is the amazing thing about removing the blocks within yourself; you find that you already had all the answers inside of you all along. You just needed to listen.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini energy represents aspects of your home and family life. With Mercury shifting into this air sign today, it means that this area of your life is up for conversation and growth. Think about what has changed for you in this area since May and June of 2021.

This was the last time Mercury was retrograded and then directed in similar signs, so it is a chance to revisit those themes. The only difference now is what you have learned in the past year that will affect that.

No longer are you willing to suffer at your own expense or be afraid about embracing change? Now you recognize that as much as you make it about everyone else, you deserve to have someone make it about you too.

Your home life, which includes your committed relationship, needs to balance security and freedom. This means that while you need those secure roots shown through consistent actions, you also need to be able to swim off and explore a bit.

Make sure you let your growth speak in conversations about this area of your life because the whole point is to operate through all you have learned in the past year. Beginning today, much of your focus will be on who you live with and where. Just remember that there is no blueprint to follow for happiness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.