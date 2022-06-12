The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During The Moon Opposition Mercury On Sunday, June 12 - 13, 2022

When you look at a headline like that, the first thing you think is, "Oh hell no, there's no way I'm on that list!" Honestly, nobody really thinks of themselves as a person who CAN'T get a date, unless, of course, their personal experience has taught them otherwise.

But the truth is, it's pretty easy for just about anyone on Earth to get a date; what's hard is getting past expectations, appearances, and personality quirks.

If we could accept all other people as worthy, and if they could feel the same about us, then success in dating would be an everyday thing.

Moon opposition Mercury can make the day a little harder when it comes to dating. It's not that the three signs are 'un-dateable' — not in the slightest.

Today, June 12, makes it so that the most desirable people around have a hard time getting a date and all of the blame goes to poor communication and badly timed pick-up lines. Yes, it's that trite, but it's also cosmic. Keep that in mind.

Today is run on good timing, and if we get it wrong, or off, we could potentially ruin many good opportunities — romantic or business.

Today feels confident; we feel confident, however, while we're over here being confident, we're simultaneously being upended by Moon opposition Mercury, which almost guarantees that we will take our confidence and say something outrageously stupid with it.

This is one of those "kick me in the head" days. And while it's not a terribly upsetting day, there will be plenty of moments where you find yourself saying, "Why did I just say that?" Facepalm is the action of the day.

The three zodiac signs who can't get a date during the Moon opposite Mercury on June 12 - 13, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are probably laughing hard right now at the idea that you, of all the signs, have been called out as the sign that can't get a date during Moon opposition Mercury. Who me? Yeah, you, Taurus.

Yes, you're incredibly charming, and yes, you are so impressive that most everyone finds you irresistible except, not today. Sorry. Your date-ability is on zero today. This may be because you, yourself are not in your usual excellent form.

You've got something on your mind and believe it or not, it's killing your charisma; that's not to say it will last, but today puts you on the list with the other duds; you just don't have it today. Moon opposition Mercury puts a serious dent in your style; you can't say your usual smooth talk, and you aren't able to take anything seriously, which turns people off. No dates for you!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Me again? Gemini readers must be pretty angry with me at this point, but it's not personal — trust me. You can get dates very easily, just not today. OK? Moon opposition Mercury is not one of your best transits to work with, and today, you will find yourself approaching someone you like with what you feel is the be-all and end-all of pick-up lines.

You think you're so smooth and suave, and you have such great intentions to back up your suaveness yet, something's not communicating; your object of desire is not responding to you, and that's because you've chosen to hit on someone who is happily involved with someone else.

Here's the weird thing: you kinda sorta knew that already, but somehow blinded yourself into thinking they were available and more: into you. Maybe on another day in another life, you and this person would get together, but it's not happening on June 12, that's for sure.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let's just get straight to the point: today, you are un-dateable. You haven't cared about dating in a while, and so, you've let yourself go. You're at that, "This is who I am" phase and that goes along with, "Take it or leave it."

Well, during Moon opposition Mercury, it looks like everybody you come into contact with will go with "leave it." The good part? You don't care, because you are serious about your single status: you aren't here to please people at this point.

You're just into your own little world and in that world, you find enough to satisfy you. Dating is for someone else right now, and that's just fine with you. That Moon opposition Mercury makes you literally seem less appealing is no bother to you at all. You are true to your words. "If you don't want to date me, then I get the day off. Yay." That's you, Sagittarius, in a nutshell.

