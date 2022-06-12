The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Monday, June 13, 2022

We have three transits that, on their own, bring interesting and positive developments into our lives, but when placed together, can create situations of conflict and hostility.

Today, June 13, has us looking at the effects of Moon trine Jupiter, Mercury in Gemini and Moon trine Mars when they work in tandem to influence our lives.

This unlikely set of variables gives us a burning desire to say something very nervy, but at least we think this communication is 'very needed.'

We will stop at nothing to get our point across, and Jupiter's influence here makes it so that nothing we say or do goes unnoticed.

What makes this day rather hard to deal with is not so much what we say but the massive consequence we set up because of our words. Jupiter is like a magic wand: it makes everything bigger than it needs to be.

And that's how it will go for a few of us on June 13, as we dance with the transits that lead us today. We may start well-intended, but there will be enough ego to drive us straight into the ground.

If we even slightly think that we are not being understood, we will do everything we can to clarify our words and gestures.

What this is called is 'too much.' We will make mistakes on this day, and then we'll do a thousand and one things to undo those mistakes. Let the snowball effect start now!

These three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on Monday, June 13, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel nervous today, on edge. You can't shake the feeling that something is going to happen, and you're not sure if it's good or bad. Whatever it is, it's making your day feel unstable, and you want it over with already.

You feel like there's a sword dangling above your head, and you wish the dramatics would take place or take their leave; you're tired of 'not knowing, and it's starting to get to you.

You've also got Moon trine Mars acting like your negative consciousness, sitting on your shoulder, making you think everything is going downhill.

It's all a play of the transits, Cancer. You are perfectly safe today and not in the lineup for delivering bad news, but that won't soothe your troubled mind. You need relaxation and the promise of a new day ahead on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be feeling a little overly eager today as Jupiter ramps up your desire to be in the center of attention. You want to be everyone's darling today; you feel cute, and you want to share. Your intentions are good; hey, what if you're stuck on how cute you are.

It's good to love yourself; you've got that down pat.

What's problematic is that your cuteness isn't what someone else wants in their face right now. They try to explain this to you, and you keep trying to be adorable as if being adorable will absolve you from being obnoxious.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

Today, you won't be able to tell the difference between being charming being annoying. You are annoying today. Well-intended but really, really annoying. Try not to get too insulted if someone tells you to move aside; it's not that you're not as cute as you think. It's that it's not the right time or place for that kind of cuteness.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are in such a good mood today that you want to share your particularly odd sense of humor with everyone around you. That's where it all goes downhill. What you think is funny is not funny to many other people.

You're of that mindset where if it makes YOU laugh, it's funny and therefore should be shared with the world. This includes insulting people and making fun of them because you can. You take a lot of liberties today, Virgo, and if someone in your life is a truth-teller, they will no doubt corner you and tell you to stop being so insensitive.

What you call comedy is what others call insensitive; stop playing ignorant to this, Virgo. You know exactly what you're saying, and calling it 'comedy' isn't going to make it more acceptable or less insulting. WAKE up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.