The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, June 13, 2022

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Monday, June 13, 2022 feel the vibe coming from the planet of luck and the planet that rules our emotions.

We are almost at the mid-point of the year. Something happens to us around this time: we want to know where we're going.

We feel as though by mid-June, we should have a firm grasp on what's to come for the rest of the year, and if we are people in relationships, in love, or merely starting for the first time in a new romance, we want to know what's heading our way.

We can take on a positive attitude and shift the dynamic to feel good about the future, or we can sit back and wait it out. Either way, June 13 is a good day to believe in love.

Because we have a solid Moon trine Jupiter transits today, we have an ever-expanding sense of positivity. We can't help but feel there's magic in the air and powerful love energy heading our way.

And, we'd be correct on that account; love and magic are in the air, and no matter what stage of development we might be at on this topic, we will find ourselves feeling very hopeful and easy-going on this day. Being lucky in love seems like the only real option, so why not go for it?

If only we could trust those gut feelings, some folks don't want to get involved with things like hope or 'someday. ' They want solid answers and leave very little to hopes and dreams. As for the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, they will bypass the critical thinking bit and leap right into hope, dreams, passions, visions, and the idea that everything will be alright.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on June 13, 2022, are Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius. Here's why.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Love takes a new twist for you today, as you and your person of choice seem to want to try new things together. While that seems to be par for the course in any relationship, your has taken a toll because you both have not been into what the other person is interested in.

Today brings Moon trine Jupiter's energy, but that gets you both thinking: "Hmm, I haven't been paying much attention to my honey's interests; maybe I should try harder " And that's when it all clicks.

What you dread is quite easy, and it works both ways, as they find it enchanting to suddenly take your interests to heart. So, June 13, 2022, brings you a different kind of luck in love: the kind that was there all along. It just needed attention placed on it for it to suddenly 'exist.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You and your person get along perfectly well. You've come to know each other downsides, and you both deal with them. If one of you is in a bad mood, the other knows how to handle it. The routine of being in a committed relationship works well for both of you, but something is missing: spontaneity.

You feel you need this for this relationship to survive. It's not that you're displeased with anything, not at all.

However, you crave surprise, not knowing what happens at every given turn. You want to be shocked and stirred up, excited and surprised by your partner, and this will occur because of Moon trine Jupiter.

Your partner has picked up on your need and is willing to surprise you. Get ready, Gemini; you had no idea how good it was about to get.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you like to rely upon the set standards that a good, solid routine brings you to your relationship, you feel as though the routine is nice, but craziness is needed on occasion.

You're just not the person who wants every single day to be a repeat of yesterday. You need change, but you want that change within the context of your delighted partnership.

And yes, you are happy, you're just not living your best life in this case, and that's all fixable; you can live your best life with the person you're with if you'd sit down together and talk it out. It is a heart-to-heart day with you and your mate, Sagittarius.

Trust that you both have great intentions and deep love to back up your words and just dive in. Get messy and get fixed. Use your lucky love energy today to make things work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.