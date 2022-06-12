The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During Mercury In Gemini Starting June 13, 2022

Three zodiac signs have their heartache heal during Mercury in Gemini which starts on June 13, 2022.

When Mercury in Gemini shows its influence, we feel it regarding our communication skills. June 13 holds this transit in our cosmic sky, and on this day, we will sign contracts, end relationships, figure out our next move and come to understand what works in our world and what must be chucked out with the trash.

And we find all of this out through communication. We talk. Therefore, we come to conclusions.

When we think about how heartache dominates our lives, we know deep down inside that this is not a state of being that can last. While painful and powerful, heartache is not something that can go on indefinitely, and that's why we have transits like Mercury in Gemini, as this is the number one transit to kick the butt of heartache and make it go away.'

And how does one make heartache go away? Well, there are two parts to that. The first part is recognizing that we ARE indeed in an unnecessary amount of unwanted pain, and the second thing is to communicate this to the person causing that pain. If we can get up the nerve to say to someone who has hurt us, "I'm done," then we will free ourselves from the shackles of heartache.

"I'm done with being in pain. I'm done feeling these feelings that get me nowhere. I'm done being attached to a person who thinks of me as an afterthought if anything.

I'm done waiting to heal, and I'm taking it into my own hands today." Mercury in Gemini brings us: healing via our own hands. Today, we start the major healing, folks. It's time to walk away. Let's make it a joyful parade.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during Mercury in Gemini starting June 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Enough is enough. You thought you'd never heal from the heartache that seems to be part and parcel of your life; you figure that this is your burden and that you'll bear it as long as you can. And then, you get a break. It seems that all the pain you've lived through has an expiration date and that day is today.

On June 13, you will let go of an extraordinary amount of heartache, and you'll never be able to figure out how it was done. Yes, you have the help of friendly transit, Mercury in Gemini, which gave you the strength to recognize your healing powers, but it's more, perhaps you were just ready to let it all go, and it finally showed up for you as healing energy.

You'll be ending your attachment today to someone of the past, someone you never thought you'd be able to get over. And yet, here you are today, and they are nowhere in your heart.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Heartache is about to come to a screeching halt in your life, and why? Because you want it that way. You're keen to work with the healing energy of Mercury in Gemini, but you're also feeling fairly confident about making this heartache go away one way or another.

In this case, the transit merely assists you, but the legwork is all on you, Leo. This is one situation that reveals its bittersweet nature. You want to heal and feel good again, but you know that to do so, you have to let go of the person who caused all this pain.

Memories flood back in, and you start to remember how sweet that person used to be, but you stop yourself before it becomes another crying festival, which it always does if you spend too much time going down Memory Lane. Today is the day you declare war on your heartache, which is a victory.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Heartache stops today. It has no longer choice because you've started to feel like you are out of control, letting it dominate your entire life. You don't like being out of control, and with Mercury in Gemini working to smooth things out, you feel you can grasp the idea of a life without heartache.

Hey, this pain can only last just so long, right? Right. Your heartache is temporary, and you must disassociate from it as soon as possible. Pain has started to define you, and that's not exactly how you want to come across.

This pain thing is seriously cramping your style; you want to return to your happy-go-lucky personality, and there's no way you can maintain 'happy' when you let pain take you down as often as it does. So, this one's on you, Libra. You know you must let it go; you have no choice. Sink or swim or let Mercury in Gemini help you swim.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.