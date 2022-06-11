The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During The Moon Sextile Pluto On Sunday, June 12, 2022

Three zodiac signs whose love turns cold during the Moon sextile Pluto on Sunday, June 12, 2022, feel that there are reasons to withdraw from their relationships.

It's nearly impossible to think that we could fall deeply, madly in love with a person and that one day this 'undying' love of ours might turn cold — and yet, this happens more often than not.

Love is so tantalizing and alluring; we all want a piece of that pie, and while it tastes too good in the beginning, life has a way of getting involved and once that starts, the dream of love starts to unravel.

And while the unraveling is something that happens naturally between couples, there are cosmic events that support feelings of disillusionment and uncertainty.

Moon sextile Pluto is a hard transit that can be seen as the last straw in a relationship that's on the way down.

This transit makes us feel as though we're on to something; those negative thoughts? They're real, and they need to be addressed. In the case of one's love running cold, it only speeds up the process.

If you feel apprehensive now about love, Moon sextile Pluto will have you feeling completely frozen by the end of the day.

Pluto, the farthest planet from the Sun, is dead serious about cold. While the planet itself may have a heart of ice, its influence on us down here on Earth is like that of an emotional ice storm.

When we feel this way, an ice age is upon us, in terms of how we really feel about the person we've grown cold with. And sometimes stuff like this doesn't go backward.

Moon sextile Pluto is not a 'kiss and makeup' transit; it's a 'say good-bye now before you kill each other' event.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Moon Sextile Pluto On Sunday, June 12, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been holding on to a certain kind of feeling for a while now, and it keeps on getting colder and more distant. This refers to the person you are with, your romantic partner. Maybe you just couldn't pass the test of time, or maybe they really are just as icky as you're starting to suspect they are...or maybe it's just you.

Moon sextile Pluto reveals a side of you that you didn't think existed, and yet, it not only feels real, it kind of feels 'good' if that's possible.

What you've needed was this moment; this 'coldness'. Feeling cold towards your partner lets you realize a few things, things that could only be known by stepping away from the scene and witnessing it, rather than being steeped in it.

Your love runs cold on June 12, because you needed it to run cold so that you could get some perspective on what's really going on in your relationship.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've felt the coldness in your heart for a while now, and you have not only acknowledged it, you've come to accept it. You do not feel the same as you once did for the person you love, and yes, while you still do love them, you're not as excited to see them, or even be with them.

You're being followed by a Moon sextile Pluto transit, and it's stirring up old, bad memories and past resentments.

Your state of coldness has become your protection.

You figure that if you don't answer or if you ignore something your partner has said, they'll eventually get used to your behavior and stop asking for anything, altogether.

Your coldness is turning into apathy, and the Pluto energy is being absorbed into you like a sponge. You may be past the point of no return.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

By the time you go cold in a relationship, everyone around you knows it. You always start out any romance with great enthusiasm and joy. You're ready for whatever may come and you honor the chance to explore and get to know the person you're with.

And then, it happens: the dullness creeps in. And with Moon sextile Pluto, you'll come to understand that your own relationship has become dull and that's what blows your mind.

Where do you go from dull? Does this instantly launch a campaign between you and your partner that jump-starts fun and excitement? How can something like that be, let alone last?

False starts do happen in your case, Pisces, as you will try to rid yourself of that nagging, chilly feeling — but once that iron gate shuts, it seals tight, and that's where your feelings are now: tucked away in the ice vaults, perhaps forever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.