Today our Moon is in Sagittarius sextile Pluto, and opposition Mercury. What does that spell? It spells saying the wrong thing at the most inopportune time.

What looks like it could be a set of highly beneficial transits turns out to be hell on wheels when placed together; this lineup is looking for trouble, and trouble is what it will get (and cause) when it starts to pick on certain zodiac signs of the Zodiac.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, most of us will feel fairly confident about what comes out of our mouths.

That's not to say that any of it will be valid, right, or even good it just means that we'll be doing a lot of 'saying what's on our minds' today, and what causes the trouble isn't in the freedom of speech but in the delivery.

Sagittarius transits often times push us to speak without thinking a thing out first.

We may blurt out something today that is highly offensive to someone, even though we think we're perfectly in the right. That's where Moon sextile Pluto comes in; it sees an opportunity to ruin things and it does so, using speech as its disastrous vehicle.

One of our biggest problems today is the fact that we are tactless in our approach to any and all communication. We may believe that what we have to say is important and relevant, but today will have us eating our words, so to speak.

If we don't think things through, we will end up regretting that we even tried, so do yourselves a solid favor: think before you speak. Consider who's feelings might get hurt if you utter the wrong words. Just think.

Think before you speak, signs.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, June 12, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get something in your mind and it's something you feel you need to tell someone else about, you're like a pitfall with a chew toy; you aren't about to let go, no matter what.

And so it goes on June 12, during Moon in Sagittarius, when it occurs to you that you haven't quite emptied your mind out yet and you need someone to finally hear you out.

Well, it looks like you'll find your ear of choice and that ear will belong to a person who is in no mood to indulge you or your fantasy of the minute.

What you think is this brilliant idea is someone else's idea of how to waste their time.

You don't take a hint on this day; you'll be boldly rejected and ignored, but you'll believe that you're merely wowing people into a state of submission.

You're not; you've just bored them into apathy, and your 'great' ideas didn't have to be shoved down their throats, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Here's how it goes today: you think you're cute, and no one else does. It's that simple. You start the day out thinking that you're going to be the cutest little thing that ever graced the face of the planet, and you're going to be frustrated by the fact that no one is taking you seriously today.

That Moon in Sagittarius makes you think everyone's in love with you, and that makes you feel as though you can get away with just about anything, including saying all the wrong things to all the wrong people. You will say something so obviously inappropriate that people around you will laugh out of nerves.

While some folks will think you're just clowning around, there will be others who just don't get you today, and they will make you know how they feel. It seems you can't get away with everything today, though that doesn't mean you're not as cute as you think you are. (You are cute, Taurus, no worries there.)

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're not even bothering with Moon in Sagittarius energy today. You're sticking with the dark forces of Moon sextile Pluto and Moon opposition Mercury; those are the transits that you've chosen to ruin your day. Choice, what? Who said you had a choice?

Well, honestly, you don't, not when it comes to which planet is transiting the sky but you do have a choice as to how you react. Perception is everything today, Cancer. Surrounding you are bad choices and tempting mistakes, all waiting for you to dive in.

This day will require smarts and discretion; will you be able to tell right from wrong? Let's hope so because you are fortunate enough to get that choice. If you sway too hard towards Moon in Sagittarius, you'll end up regretting it. Use The Force, Cancer, and in this case, The Force means discretion. Use it wisely.

