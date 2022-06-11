On June 11 -12, three zodiac signs whose relationships have problems can blame it on the Moon.

It doesn't take much rocket science to figure out that if we have a transit named the Moon opposite of Venus, then we're bound to run into a few difficulties in terms of love and romance on this day.

The Moon, which represents our thoughts and insights, is in opposition to Venus, the planet that represents love and beauty in our lives.

Let's do the math here: Moon plus opposition plus Venus equals trouble.

Not to worry, though! What love life is free from problems, after all? It's what we sign on for, even though the details in that contract are invisible. Still, if we engage with fellow human beings on the quest for love and longevity, then we must know that it will not always be smooth sailing.

And during the Moon's opposition to Venus, we're looking at troubled waters, which implies that perhaps we should build a bridge.

And that's how we make this day work out for us; we build a bridge. We find a way to deal with the problems caused by the Moon's opposition to Venus, and we kick it in the butt as we go for success rather than failure. That's the thing with today, signs.

We're not at this transit's mercy; we have our minds and can create solutions that have nothing to do with the Moon's opposition to Venus. This day presents an opportunity for romantic growth; it's up to us as individuals to find the way in. Some signs will find the right path, while others may settle for less.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During The Moon Opposite Venus, June 11 - 12, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be seeing your fair share of problems within the relationship today, Leo, as tempers flare and egos are prodded. In all honesty, you love being in love, and you love and adore the person you've chosen to be with, but there have always been problems between the two of you.

It takes Moon opposition Venus to make them seem more obvious because the Moon bit has you overthinking things to a fault. So, while you know what's wrong with the relationship and have come to accept it in all its stages, you will be dwelling on one particularly upsetting thing today, and it won't let you go.

Understand that all of this exists only in your mind and that there's no real reason to suddenly become upset with something you've already agreed to. Romantic relationships are working relationships; this implies that you have to work with the idea of 'give and take.'

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The trouble with your relationship starts when you notice that your partner isn't upholding their end of the deal, meaning, they are doing something that you both did not agree on, and it's making you very angry. You've talked about this! Why are they not sticking to the plan? Are they mad at you? Do they hate your guts?

No, no, no, all is well. What's happening is that because of the Moon's opposition to Venus, you feel like everything is a personal affront. Your partner is not intentionally trying to go against the grain.

It's just that today you cannot see them for who they are: just a person, but a person who is very special to you. Stop judging your partner for a while and see what happens. Maybe they're not as bad as this day has you convinced they are. Maybe it's just a foul transit at play. Did you ever think of that?

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The last thing you had in mind for today was an argument with your love partner — the kind that makes you want to run out the door, pulling out all of your hair. Usually, fights like these are short-lived, and the high hysterics and drama burn off quickly after they've started.

You can be grateful for that, as that's what will happen today, as well. While it won't be fun engaging in Love Wars, you may learn something or two about the person you're involved with.

First, they are no pushovers. Second, they love you but themselves as well, and that's nothing to scoff at.

You're used to 'winning' every argument, but that's because you intimidate people into shutting up, thus ending the battle. Not today, however. Your mate is stronger than you in this regard; if they say no, they mean no. Take what you get, Scorpio. You'll be happier that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.