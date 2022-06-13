Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't fold, Aries. There is always a way out of temptation when it comes looking for you, and so there's no reason for you to cave. You can get beyond this. You are so strong now. Redirect your attention toward something else and the cravings will soon pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You know what's right for you, Taurus. When push comes to shove, you'll need to make a decision that is personal. While you may be inclined to compromise for the right reasons, it might be more tasteful for you to be true to your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can follow the rules, Gemini. You are, at best, a trend-setter, but this time around you may make an exception to the rule. Your convictions mingled with a need to save time can have you adjusting your outlook so that you are able to stick to the status quo.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You do listen to advice when you know you need to, Cancer. Being open to hearing someone tell you what they think or feel can be hard to hear, but it's worth your time. You never know what you will learn from others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You can make a difference, Leo. You have the capacity to start a change in the world. You can write letters to political figures and make phone calls. If your heart is telling you to get involved politically, don't second-guess it. Do what you know you're meant to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why argue with someone you know will not change, Virgo? People can become antagonistic and hold grudges. And you know that if you try to push someone's buttons, they may start to resent your input. So, lead by example. Let them learn watching your results.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are coming to you, Libra. Be patient. Watch and see how your hard work creates the right results for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You need some peace and quiet, Scorpio. There's something magical that happens when you give yourself the space and the permission to tune out the world and dive into some me-time. Your introverted side will love it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

You have too much on your plate, Sagittarius. You are going to have to minimize how much you do today. You may need to clear your plate or just say no to new requests. Your time is valuable. Use it wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have everything you need to start over again, Capricorn. Don't fret. Resources have come through for you and you can manage everything on your own.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have the power to start something new, Aquarius. This is your moment to be as open and to do something you thought you never could do. You can use your imagination and be as creative as you'd like to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Healing takes time, and sometimes, resources, Pisces. You may have to pay for someone to talk to, and even though this is a tough thing to do, it's best. Your privacy deserves to be protected, and you will benefit from having a safe place to share your thoughts and your secrets.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.