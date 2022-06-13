Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 14, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 13, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, June 13 - 19, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
Don't fold, Aries. There is always a way out of temptation when it comes looking for you, and so there's no reason for you to cave. You can get beyond this. You are so strong now. Redirect your attention toward something else and the cravings will soon pass.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
You know what's right for you, Taurus. When push comes to shove, you'll need to make a decision that is personal. While you may be inclined to compromise for the right reasons, it might be more tasteful for you to be true to your heart.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You can follow the rules, Gemini. You are, at best, a trend-setter, but this time around you may make an exception to the rule. Your convictions mingled with a need to save time can have you adjusting your outlook so that you are able to stick to the status quo.
RELATED: The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You do listen to advice when you know you need to, Cancer. Being open to hearing someone tell you what they think or feel can be hard to hear, but it's worth your time. You never know what you will learn from others.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Justice
You can make a difference, Leo. You have the capacity to start a change in the world. You can write letters to political figures and make phone calls. If your heart is telling you to get involved politically, don't second-guess it. Do what you know you're meant to do.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Why argue with someone you know will not change, Virgo? People can become antagonistic and hold grudges. And you know that if you try to push someone's buttons, they may start to resent your input. So, lead by example. Let them learn watching your results.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Great things are coming to you, Libra. Be patient. Watch and see how your hard work creates the right results for you.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
You need some peace and quiet, Scorpio. There's something magical that happens when you give yourself the space and the permission to tune out the world and dive into some me-time. Your introverted side will love it.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.
You have too much on your plate, Sagittarius. You are going to have to minimize how much you do today. You may need to clear your plate or just say no to new requests. Your time is valuable. Use it wisely.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Related Stories From YourTango:
You have everything you need to start over again, Capricorn. Don't fret. Resources have come through for you and you can manage everything on your own.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles
You have the power to start something new, Aquarius. This is your moment to be as open and to do something you thought you never could do. You can use your imagination and be as creative as you'd like to be.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
Healing takes time, and sometimes, resources, Pisces. You may have to pay for someone to talk to, and even though this is a tough thing to do, it's best. Your privacy deserves to be protected, and you will benefit from having a safe place to share your thoughts and your secrets.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.