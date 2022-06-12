Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, June 13, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Be honest with yourself, Aries. When you are out of touch with your inner feelings, you're inclined to make mistakes.

This is normal, and it also happens to everyone. What matters is being aware and making changes once you realize what is happening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Financial instability can be stressful, Taurus. When you're uncertain where or how the bills will get paid it can be a drain on your emotions.

Today, focus on what you can control and make decisions that move you closer to that goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Return to innocence, Gemini. You can't go back and change the past, but you can improve the future.

The choices you make today will help you to reinvent yourself. You don't need to beat yourself up over the past, but you can work on being the best you that you can be from here on out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands.

You are in charge of your life, Cancer. Have confidence in yourself. Things are looking up.

You are doing everything you are supposed to do now. You are headed in the right direction and good things will come to you as a result.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's time to celebrate with the people around you, Leo. Stop and enjoy all that you've strived for.

Don't be all work and no play. Today is one of those days meant for you to appreciate your hard work and the things you've bought and made happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You were never meant to carry this burden alone, Virgo. You are doing much of the heavy work lately, and it can feel lonely and exhausting.

As soon as you're able to do so, ask for help and allow someone to be there for you to lighten the load.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

An ending brings you one step closer to a new beginning. You are at a place where the old ways of doing things no longer work for you.

Now, it's time to choose brand new situations and circumstances for your life. This can be a wonderful transition for you, even if it feels sad and difficult.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to step back and enjoy some quiet solitude. Perhaps you will need to go to a park or sit in your room for a little while to gather your thoughts and figure things out.

When you can unplug from the world it can help you to gain clarity and remove confusion from your thought life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Is someone robbing you of your time and energy? You may feel like you should sit back and do nothing but wait and see.

However, if you wait too long, you may find out that much of what you had coming to you is gone because of a fake friend stabbing you in the back. Be proactive.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life can feel like a juggling act, Capricorn. You are balancing between two situations and both of them can cost you money.

You will need to decide which one is best for you. Sometimes the only real way to know is to see by starting in one area and then changing later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are being tested, Aquarius. The universe may dish out the ultimate test of your faith. You may not feel strong enough to pass, but you understand how temptation works.

You have been through this many times before, so use your knowledge about what triggers break you and mentally prepare to overcome them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Sit back and relax, Pisces, You can feel confident knowing that you are doing the right things at the right time.

You have all the blessings of your intuition and faith to prove your choices are wise. You are in a great position to succeed. All you need to do is wait and see.

