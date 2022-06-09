Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 10, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, June 10, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Friday, the darkness envelops us as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scorpio rules the Death tarot card, and when we see this card we realize that good things come after we shed our old ways. The future cannot happen without a past.

Friday's numerology is a Life Path 4, the Manager, which makes a lot of sense. We have to manage ourselves through this transition period.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

There are plenty of reasons for you to celebrate all the victories you have had this week.

You may feel like you could have done better, but look at how far you've come and how much you did. You are making progress, one step at a time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Timing is everything, Taurus. You cannot rush into things. You can want something so badly, but moving too quickly can create premature growth.

Like a tree that grows by a river, you want solid roots that dig deep into rich soil. So, when the storms of life come your way, you remain unmoved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Life is a mystery, Gemini, and sometimes it's not what you think or see that helps you to understand a situation. You have to tune out the world and tune into your inner voice.

You may find that the more you let your heart lead the easier it is to find the path you're meant to be on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You can be sharp-witted, and when you use words like a knife it hurts people. Sarcasm can be missed by some people.

They hear what you say but don't know if you're joking or being serious. Try to avoid confusion and speak directly today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal hurts so badly, Leo. It may not have been on purpose, but someone has struck a knife through your heart and let you down.

Their actions demonstrate their heart and how they feel about you. It's not the way you wanted things to be, but the truth is essential. It sets you free.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

A person cannot keep what they manipulated to get, Virgo. This is the ultimate lesson you try to get across to a friend who is making wrong choices in their lives.

They may have to learn the hard way how love works. When it's not built on the right foundation, the relationship has difficulty lasting.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Everyone has a past, Libra, and although you carry a lot of shame about certain details, the truth is that this is where your strength lies. You have a powerful story and you have been growing so much. You can be an open book and share these experiences in impact ways to help others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Express yourself, Scorpio. You have a great personality and wherever you go people notice you. Today, what attracts others to you is your nurturing spirit.

You seem to understand others so well, and you are able to connect with everyone you meet where they are at this point in time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You may meet your soulmate, and this is a fated event where you are at the right place and at the right time. Sometimes people meet their soulmates when life is crazy and it all feels untimely. But you may see your timing as perfect, it's not only meant to be, but the timing could not be more perfect.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People gossip, Capricorn. When you find yourself caught in the middle of a he-said/she-said situation, you'll find that you cannot ignore the problem. The best thing to do is to go to the source. You'll soon resolve the conflict so everyone can move on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You're entering a creative time. It's time to make things happen and to stop making excuses. This is your time to shine. You can put all your ideas in motion and see them come together beautifully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are climbing your way to the top, and there's really nothing to stop you from reaching all your dreams and your goals. You are made for this journey, and each step you take brings you close to the place you are meant to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.