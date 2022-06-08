Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 9, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 08, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, June 9, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 09, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed
Admit it, Aries, you're tired. You're tired of waiting for someone else to make decisions for you.
So, you're going to do the work you need to do, and even if it takes twice as long to reach your goals, you'll get there. You've decided there's no other way but success.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Taurus, your quiet time is golden. You deserve to spend time lost in your thoughts whether it be at home, at a park or in your car for a few moments before heading into the house after work.
It's in these quiet moments of solitude that you discover things about yourself. There's so much you are ready to explore and to know.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
You are sharp and astute, but every once in a while you lose sight of the big picture. It's this oversight that causes you to miss certain details that you normally would, but not today.
Today, you're blinded by work, your need to be perfect, and other situations ... so, if you want to prevent any unnecessary losses of time, try to slow down and pay closer attention.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
Don't let yourself be tempted by things you know aren't good for you. We all struggle with wanting things we know we should not have.
Today, the Devil tarot card is a symbol of the struggle and how hard it can be when you have to fight the urge to give in.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Take a softer approach, Leo. You have a lot of inner strength and outer grit, but today connect with your feminine side.
This is the side of you that adores doting on others and giving of yourself. Every day does not have to be a win. Some days it's best for you to just ease your way into things.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Be gentle on yourself, Virgo. There are times when you are overwhelmed by the small details in life.
You are nitpicking at the things you've done as if you need to be perfect. You don't though, Virgo. You're doing the best you can, and it truly is good enough.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You are ready to go, Libra. Once you have an idea in your head, you start to put a plan in motion.
It does not matter what challenges or obstacles you have in front of you. You're going to do something that makes things move in the right direction. You want this and it's going to happen.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Five of Cups
Life's changes can feel chaotic, Scorpio. You didn't plan or expect all that's unfolding in front of your eyes, but even if you did, there's nothing you would have done to stop it.
Things you're going through feel fated, and you are here just to watch your purpose unfold before your eyes.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
Good things happen to good people, Sagittarius. You are going through an amazing outpouring of blessings.
All that you need and want is here in front of you. What you need, comes your way. What you desire is literally being handed to you on a silver platter.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
There will be growing pains, Capricorn. When you are meant for big things, you will go through a character adjustment.
These challenges are here to help you become aware. What you need to work on is going to come to the surface so you can work on them.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
Listen to your heart, Aquarius. Your heart never steers you in the wrong direction, and even during moments of confusion or even anger, it's your heart that helps you to know what you need to do next.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You are creative and resourceful, Pisces. Even when it feels like you have no recourse of place to start, you do.
Just start somewhere, and as you strive to figure things out, the path you need will begin to open to you.
