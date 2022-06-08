The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 9, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 9, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 09, 2022.

Aries

Aries, pack your bags, it's time for summer love. Even if you are a huge fan of the single life, it's still fun to go exploring with a friend. You can plan a quick summer weekend getaway now so that when the hot months arrive, you are ready.

Taurus

Taurus, miracles happen every day. You may experience a dry spot in your love life, but that does not mean you'll never date or love again. Passion has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it. Sparks will fly with the right person. Wait for it.

Gemini

Gemini, when it comes to love, you know what you want and what you don't want. You don't need to have anyone tell you what will make your life better. Follow your heart, and listen to your dreams. You are able to make these types of decisions all on your own.

Cancer

Cancer, your mind and heart are awakened to love and it's nearly impossible to let it all go back to sleep once you've met someone you like. This is a wonderful part of romance and the newness can be so addicting. Enjoy yourself while it lasts.

Leo

Leo, before you can love someone completely, let your heart heal. You are going through a transformation process. It's so important to allow yourself the time you need to feel the things that hurt. Forgiveness takes time.

Virgo

Virgo, make your song list. Choose romantic songs and tunes you'd like to play when you're with the right person. There are few things as romantic as dancing beneath the stars or barefoot in the living room.

Libra

Libra, when you finally find your soulmate it can feel like you're walking in a dream. You are one of the lucky ones to find your person. These are moments to treasure and to not ever take for granted.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you have so many blessings to count that it can feel almost overwhelming at times. You have been given a gift of love that others desire. You are at the right place and the right time, and you've become the person someone can't live without.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's your generosity that makes loving you so easy. You give of yourself so openly. You are there for others when needed. It's all these giving traits that bring people to you and cause them to crush on your personality. You're just beautiful on the inside.

Capricorn

Capricorn, take time to reflect and understand what is happening in your love life. There is always room for improvement and to explore ways to love others better. You are learning how to take what you observe and use it to make your relationship stronger and closer than ever before.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are so optimistic. When you know something is good you relish in the experience. This is your time to thrive and to grow more and more in love with your partner. Your heart is safe and you can relax in their arms free of fear.

Pisces

Pisces, love is supposed to be peaceful. Your ability to let go and let the universe handle things is a gift of the spirit. Don't worry about what tomorrow will bring. Live and love in the moment you have right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.