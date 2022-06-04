Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, June 5, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, the world sees you as tough, but at the end of the day, you're soft on the inside just like everyone else. You don't always allow yourself to connect with the more vulnerable side of you for a lot of reasons. Today, give yourself permission to cry if you want to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

It's time to let things go, Taurus. What you hold on to and refuse to part ways with can control your actions. You decide how you want to be, not your circumstances. Don't be afraid to cut ties with what you know needs to end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

In the midst of all you have, Gemini, there are moments of promise and joy. You have so much to be thankful for. Today, count your blessings. Never forget how far you've come.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you feeling indecisive? You may be on the fence about what you want and what you need. What's the source of your confusion? The solution can be simple. Follow your heart. It's time to let your feelings overrule your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Who depends on you more than usual, Leo. You have a powerful influence on the people in your life. Do you notice how you're such a leader to your friends? You are a motivating force by the way you live in your own truth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Have you been overthinking lately? When there is so much on your plate it's easy to feel as though you may drop the ball. You might be working harder than usual to get things done. But the end result is going to make you feel so proud.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have been giving a lot of your energy away lately. Is it time for you to rest and relax, Libra? If you need a day off from the world, then ask for it. Don't be afraid to share that you're human, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Are you receiving messages from the universe lately? The universe communicates in all sorts of ways. From repeat numbers to coincidences that seem beyond the norm. There's a tap on your shoulder happening. Be awake to it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Has the media and news let you feel sad about the state of the world? It may be time to unplug and let one day focus on anything but social media. A mental and emotional cleanse from information may be good for your soul

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong, Capricorn. Sometimes you won't feel that way even though you are. Are you overwhelmed by a problem that you face? Give yourself time. You'll figure things out eventually, and then you'll do amazing things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you being tempted? Sometimes it feels right to do what you know is wrong. This is when you need to evaluate the big picture and view things from all angles. Have you thought everything through?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Do you feel confused, Pisces? Things may not appear as they truly are. Are you struggling with clarity and focus? It could mean that you need to call a time-out and wait things out for now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.