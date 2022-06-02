Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, June 3, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Stay focused, Aries. Your drive is strong now and everything you do has some sort of purpose to it.

You are feeling the intensity of hard work and long days, but your effort isn't going to be a waste of your time. You are going to see results, and they are worth all you have been striving to accomplish.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You only need one solid idea, Taurus. One great idea can be worked on so well that you can make all sorts of important changes based on it.

Today, be an idea generator, especially if you're hoping to grow some sort of business or new revenue stream. You may even find that you don't need to work too hard to come up with something that's pure genius.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can get the best of you, Gemini. You make one mistake and then you throw your hands up in the air thinking that you ruined the whole day. But the truth is that is a moment in time.

Even if you did an error and lose any part of the day, you can jump back into the swing of things and regroup. You'll pick back up just fine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions are fickle, sometimes. You can go back and forth about how you feel for someone without even meaning to. You are undecided at times, and that's OK. You are you, Cancer. Life brings things where they are meant to be when the timing is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Emotionally intelligent is one way to describe you, Leo. The reason why you don't want to make big moves yet is due to your need to process all the information first. You understand that things take time. It's wise of you to wait and see.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have one life to live, Virgo. That's why when you give your time away you want it to have meaning for you.

You don't want to waste precious moments on small talk or just doing things for the sake of it. You don't want to just go with the flow. You're looking for purposeful living, so why settle for less?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone gets fooled sometimes, and it can be due to naivete or just plain ignorance. That's why you need to live and learn.

You cannot wait to know everything. You'll miss out on all the good things that life has to offer you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Peace and quiet. Is that too much to ask? Not at all. Anytime you can clear your schedule and sit in your thoughts, it's a win.

You need these precious moments for yourself. It's so healing for you and good for your soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When someone does you wrong, it's not easy to just let it slide. Your heart is broken from the betrayal.

Even if they didn't mean to hurt your feeling, it's tough to remember how human we all can be. Give yourself time to process. Find your safe space.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life can be chaotic, but it's a good kind of a mess when you're being creative. You are making things happen, so the space must be made.

It creates a shift in everything — priorities to your lifestyle. Once the dust resettles you'll feel much better. Give it time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience may be a virtue, but once someone has gotten on your very last nerve it's hard to remember.

You're not a saint, so it's normal to feel razzled when you see your boundary has been crossed. You'll get yourself recomposed but the first person to be patient toward maybe yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Great news has you feeling a-maz-ing today. Nothing can get you down when you focus on that one thing that made your day.

Let the good feelings linger, and when you look back at all the other items that didn't go the way you wanted them to remember this moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.