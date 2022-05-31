While there are many transits that will influence us in good and bad ways during the month of June 2022, our leading events start out right at the top, with Mercury stationing direct on the 3rd, and Saturn going retrograde in Aquarius on the 5th.

Going from one retrograde to another takes emotional fortitude, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, this is easy-peasy stuff.

Retrogrades may cause havoc for some, while for others, it's the stuff that lessons are built upon.

We're also looking at the changing of the guard, so to speak, as Taurus fades out and makes room for Gemini Sun.

And with this entrance, Gemini brings promise and enterprise; we don't sit this one out, folks. We participate and that means this month brings with it that which we CAN participate in.

Get ready for fun in the sun and stimulating ideas at the workplace. Gemini Sun is a refreshing change from Taurus season...we are now ready to proceed. And, we are now ready to win.

With the First Quarter Moon coming in right at the top of the month, many of us will feel like getting down to business right away.

A good attitude brings about a good paycheck around this time. Mid-month brings us a Full Moon in Sagittarius, which should make us feel as though anything we wish for can be possible.

Positive energy rules the month, and by the time we hit the 28, with Neptune retrograde in motion, we should be ready for anything.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes During The Month Of June 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Even if you're not having a good time, you'll MAKE yourself have a good time this June, because this is both your birthday month and time for the Sun in Gemini to shed its brilliant positivity on everything it touches.

You've never felt this stimulated before; June has a very energetic way with you, and you are one who can let the Saturn retrograde add to your desire to keep things going strong.

You don't see yourself as limited in any way, and with the Mercury retrograde out of the way, you're clearheaded and ready to take on the challenges presented by the new retrogrades.

What really floats your boat and makes things seem ultimately possible is the Full Moon in Sagittarius, arriving on June 14. With this transit in place, you'll feel like you aren't off base with your wild and wonderful ideas, in fact, you'll want to start accomplishing some of those goals during this time.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the First Quarter Moon shining in on June 7, you'll feel a sense of refreshed energy coming your way, and it's just what you needed because life's been rather hectic and tiresome for you. Whether you decide to take another job, or just change your lifestyle, things are on the up and up for you, Cancer.

While your health is in good shape, you won't hesitate to improve upon it even further, by trying out a new diet, one that revolves around fulfillment, rather than deprival.

You are no longer interested in fads or trends that have you starving or depleted; you have come to rely upon your own instincts where your health and body image are involved. The Saturn retrograde gives you the idea that you can accomplish so much more than you give yourself credit for. This is a good month for you to believe in yourself, as it should come fairly easy to do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As soon as Mercury goes direct on the 3rd, you'll be off like a bat out of hell. You are so ready for action, and that action could fall into any number of categories. What's going to be obvious is that you feel like you have no more time to waste and that whatever you want to do, you'll happily make realistic plans to make them so.

You are going to experience intense excitement over some thrilling plan that you and a friend will set up for the near future, and you'll be coming to terms with the ending of a relationship, as well.

This month holds the idea of letting go of the past so that you can seriously live every second of your present life. With the Full Moon in your sign on June 14, it will mark the change for you, as the second half of the month brings you inspiration as you've never known before.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.