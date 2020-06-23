50 Best Songs About Dancing Of All Time

Dancing makes everything better.

There are many reasons why dancing has been shown to have a positive effect on a person's mood. There is no doubt that dancing plays a major role in regulating mood and well-being — and explains why there are so many songs about dancing.

Whenever you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins, which help to reduce pain and create positive feelings. Physical activity also releases oxytocin, a powerful chemical that lifts your mood and provides you with extra energy. Regular exercise and activity can reduce stress, improve memory, help you sleep better, and has a positive impact on your mental health and general wellbeing, according to some studies.

When you dance, you will experience many moments in which it improves your mood and makes you laugh and feel free. Your brain releases happy chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine, serotonin and dopamine.

Overcoming your fears and taking to the dance floor will bring you enormous joy and help you connect with your courageous side.

If you're looking for a quick way to brighten your mood or get in a quick workout, check out the top 50 best songs to dance to.

1. "Blinding Lights" — The Weeknd

"I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night / Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust."

2. "1, 2 Step" — Ciara and Missy Elliot

“Because I'm 5 foot 2, I wanna dance with you / And I'm sophisticated fun.”

3. "Twist and Shout" — The Beatles

“Well, shake it up, baby, now / Twist and shout”

4. "One More Time" — Daft Punk

"Oh yeah, all right don't stop the dancing."

5. "Party Girl" — StaySolidRocky

"Girls just wanna have fun / So they party, so they party."

6. "Gettin' Jiggy with It" — Will Smith

“Dance floor pro, I know you know”

7. "Hips Don't Lie" — Shakira

“I never really knew that she could dance like this”

8. Watch Me — Silento

“Now watch me whip (kill it!) / Watch me nae nae (okay!)”

9. "Broken Glass" — Kygo & Kim Petras

"Cheers to us and what we had / Let's keep dancing on the broken glass."

10. "Yeah" — Usher

“She asks for one more dance, and I'm like, yeah / How the hell am I supposed to leave.”

11. "Happy" — Pharrell Williams

"Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth / Because I'm happy."

12. "Hoedown Throwdown" — Miley Cyrus

“I'm gonna tell ya 'bout a beat / That's gonna make ya move your feet”

13. Shake Your Booty — KC & the Sunshine Band

“Shake shake shake, shake shake shake / Shake your booty”

14. "Can't Stop the Feeling" — Justin Timberlake

“Nothin' I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance”

15. "Everybody Dance Now" — C+C Music Factory

“On my command now hit the dance floors”

16. "Dancing on my Own" — Robyn

“I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)”

17. "Dancing On My Own" — Calum Scott

“I'm just wanna dance all night.”

18. "Batdance" — Prince

“Bat dance, Do it, Keep bustin.”

19. "Dancing in the Dark" — Bruce Springsteen

“You can't start a fire without a spark / This gun's for hire / Even if we're just dancing in the dark.”

20. "We Are Family" — Sister Sledge

"We are family / Get up everybody and sing."

21. "Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

"Come on, dance, jump on it / If you sexy then flaunt it."

22. You Should Be Dancing — The Bee Gees

“You should be dancing, yeah / Dancing, yeah”

23. "Tiny Dancer" — Elton John

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer / Count the headlights on the highway.”

24. "Last Dance" — Donna Summer

“Last dance, last chance for love / Yes it's my last chance”

25. "Purple Hat" — Sofi Tukker

"See me see you dancing on the people / Climb up on the booth."

26. "Private Dancer" — Tina Turner

“I'm your private dancer, a dancer for money.”

27. "Dancing on the Ceiling" — Lionel Richie

“Oh, what a feeling / When we're dancing on the ceiling”

28. "Just Dance" — Lady GaGa

“Just dance. Gonna be okay. / Da-doo-doo-doo.”

29. "Rhythm is a Dancer" — Snap

“Rhythm is a dancer / It's a soul companion.”

30. "Hey Ya" — Outkast

"Shake it like a Polaroid picture! Hey ya!"

31. "Dancing Machine" — Jackson 5

“Dancin, dancin, dancin! / She's a dancin' machine.”

32. "Dancing Queen" — ABBA

"You can dance / You can jive / Having the time of your life."

33. "Push It" — Salt-N-Pepa

"So all you fly mothers, get on out there and dance / Dance, I said!"

34. "Lose Yourself to Dance" — Daft Punk

"Everybody dancing on the floor / Can't do any more anymore."

35. "Dance, Dance" — Fall Out Boy

“Dance, dance / We're falling apart to halftime.”

36. "Shut Up and Dance" — Walk the Moon

"She said shut up and dance with me."

37. "Dancing with Myself" — Billy Idol

"If I had the chance I'd ask the world to dance / And I'll be dancin' with myself."

38. D.A.N.C.E — Justice

"Do the dance (Do the dance) / The way you move is a mystery."

39. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" — Whitney Houston

"Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody / With somebody who loves me"

40. "Human" — The Killers

“Are we human? / Or are we dancer?”

41. La Bamba — Richie Valens

“To dance the Bamba.”

42. "Better When I’m Dancin’" — Meghan Trainor

“Don't think about it / Just move your body.”

43. "Dancing in the Moonlight" — King Harvest

“It's a supernatural delight / Everybody was dancin' in the moonlight.”

44. "Dance to the Music" — Sly & The Family Stone

“Get up and dance to the music!.”

45. "Everybody Dance" — CHIC

“Dancing helps relieve the pain / Soothes your mind, makes you happy again.”

46. "Mr. Tambourine Man" — Bob Dylan

“Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky / With one hand waving free.”

47. "Let’s Dance On" — The Monkees

“Let's dance / Put on your red shoes and dance the blues.”

48. "Dancing in the Light" — The Waked

“We're dancing in the light / I see the fire deep inside you.”

49. "Just Dancing" — Sylvan Esso

“I'm just dancing.”

50. “Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

"See how she dances and / She sips the coca cola."