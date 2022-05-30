This week brings fresh starts and new beginnings. Our outlook for the week starts with positivity and works its way through the week in health and in happiness. Certain signs will benefit more than others, but in general, we should all see some relatively good news.

In love, we are looking at bridges that will be crossed in communication with loved ones. We are also looking at how endings turn into fresh new starts, symbolized by the end of May and the entrance into June.

One note is that we will be seeing Mercury go direct this week, which should bring an entire slew of possibilities.

On June 3, we will safely be able to say, "I survived Mercury retrograde." And honestly, the feeling will be palpable. It might even make us laugh as suddenly all the confusion of the retrograde feels like it's evaporated into thin air.

We can also look forward to happier love life when spent at home, as we have many Cancer transits to support our home lives. Couples will get along and plan things together, as in projects, interior design work, and renovations.

This is a great week for us to take on the role of 'partner' to our partners. Togetherness is what gets the job done this week, and when we work together, in love, in peace, we feel good about life. This week brings much love and togetherness to those who are open to it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love During May 30 - June 5, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Good luck hits you right at the top as May 29 ushers in Moon conjunction Mercury in Taurus. You not only feel confident about being in your relationship, but you feel inspired. Because you are now certain that the person you are with is THE ONE, you can concentrate on so many of your other interests with the support of your loved one by your side.

You picked a good one, Taurus, because, while it's straightforward to love you, it's also hard to keep up with you, yet your partner feels no need for competition.

What you will deem as lucky is really just you knowing who you are and not being one to compromise your nature. Lucky for you, you've found someone who wishes to be there through thick and thin, and they will be proving that during the week.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be working with the energy that comes with the Gemini Moon sextile Mars in Aries this week. That means that you and your love will cross a border together. You have worked very hard on this relationship, and there have been times when you feel as though it's all work and no play.

But the two of you have dedicated yourself to the idea that nothing comes easy. If you work hard on something — like keeping the relationship in working order — you will have the grand prize: longevity and trust.

This week lets you smooth over those last snags as you start to understand why you're in this together. Sometimes it takes time to figure out a relationship, and you've put in the hours. Your efforts bear fruit this week, Cancer.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While everything seems to be going smoothly during the beginning of the week, things will get a lot better as soon as Mercury goes direct on June 3. You are looking at a mess of problems that will feel like they are instantly erased as soon as the retrograde is over.

What's extra cool about all this is that it opens up communications between you and your partner, which is a timely thing. The two of you have needed a good heart-to-heart for a while now. Because you'll also be influenced by Moon trine Jupiter on the 3rd.

You'll feel uninhibited. Whatever neurotic feelings you had in your relationship will slip away as Jupiter's expansive influence lets you feel as though you can breathe again. This is a very freeing week for you, Libra, and you'll definitely be spending the better part of it with the person you love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.